NASHVILLE – Alan Douglas Fox, 29, of Nashville, was sentenced today to seven years in federal prison for a series of church arsons which occurred in 2019, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Fox was charged by criminal information on August 25, 2021, and pleaded guilty to all counts on October. 20, 2021.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO