ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia man charged with attempted murder after stabbing 6 family members: Police

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Crj8y_0eDyVUyz00

A Philadelphia man is now facing attempted murder charges after he stabbed six of his family members inside their home on Friday, police said.

Jamal Holmes, 30, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBuD3_0eDyVUyz00

Police received a call just after 4 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing on the 3000 block of North Front Street in Kensington.

RELATED: 6 family members stabbed inside Philadelphia home while they were asleep, suspect arrested

When police arrived at the location, they found a total of six victims ranging in age from 26 to 57.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said the stabbings occurred in three bedrooms on the second floor of the home.

Police found two bloodied knives with 7-inch blades on the second floor.

WATCH: Chief Inspector Small Speaks to Action News

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small speaks to Action News about the investigation.

The victims were able to describe the suspect to police.

Holmes was located a short distance from the home, police said.

Police are still investigating a motive.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Attempted Murder#Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy