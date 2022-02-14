Philadelphia man charged with attempted murder after stabbing 6 family members: Police

A Philadelphia man is now facing attempted murder charges after he stabbed six of his family members inside their home on Friday, police said.

Jamal Holmes, 30, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses.

Police received a call just after 4 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing on the 3000 block of North Front Street in Kensington.

When police arrived at the location, they found a total of six victims ranging in age from 26 to 57.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said the stabbings occurred in three bedrooms on the second floor of the home.

Police found two bloodied knives with 7-inch blades on the second floor.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small speaks to Action News about the investigation.

The victims were able to describe the suspect to police.

Holmes was located a short distance from the home, police said.

Police are still investigating a motive.