Pistons try to break seven game losing streak tonight

By Ken Delaney
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit...

9&10 News

Detroit takes on Washington on 7-game losing streak

Detroit Pistons (12-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (25-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup with Washington as losers of seven games in a row. The Wizards are 18-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 10-4 in one-possession games. The Pistons have...
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
99.1 WFMK

Longtime Wolverines, Lions, & Tigers Announcer Dead At 72

Sad news from Metro Detroit as longtime Wolverine football announcer Frank Beckmann has died after a short stay in hospice. The longtime Michigan sports fixture passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday night in a Clarkston hospice facility. According to reports from the Detroit Free Press, the sportscaster...
DETROIT, MI
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Calgary And Their Six Game Winning Streak Take On Columbus Tonight

Calgary Flames vs Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB. Calgary Flames 26-13-6 (58 pts) - Columbus Blue Jackets 23-22-1 (47 pts) 21.4 (13th) PP 17.2 (23rd) 84.5 (3rd) PK 80.2 (15th) Mangiapane (24) Goals Leader Jenner (19) Gaudreau (58) Points Leader Jenner (33) Gudbranson (49) PIM...
KREM2

CHIEFS BLOG: Chiefs get new head coach, break losing streak

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Chiefs have just two months remaining in this 2021-22 campaign and are in the heat of a race for the final playoff spot in the Western Hockey League's Western Conference. With just 27 games left, Spokane is just one point out of the 8th berth in the West behind Victoria and are tied with Tri City in 4th place in the U.S. Division. Time is beginning to run short for the Chiefs as the team has thus far been unable to generate a winning streak to climb their way up the standings. The schedule is not getting any easier as well, as Spokane is facing some of the top teams in the WHL over the final 27 contests. This past week, the Chiefs had to face the hottest team in the league, as they continued their 5 straight against Portland. The Winterhawks won their 10th straight last Saturday in Spokane in the first of the 5 with an emphatic 7-3 victory. The Hawks have put up points in 16 straight games as they moved into second in the U.S. and third in the West.
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Drops Game at Penn State, 62-58

East Lansing, Mich. – No. 19 Michigan State led by as many as 14 points in the second half but could not hang on, as Penn State came from behind to beat the Spartans, 62-58, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday night. Junior forward Julius Marble (Dallas, Texas/Dallas...
EAST LANSING, MI
Macomb Daily

Oakland wins eighth straight men’s basketball game at home

The task for Oakland University’s men’s basketball team on Sunday?. Find a way to build on a road win at Robert Morris University on Friday, which snapped a three-game road losing streak, and try to contain one of the country’s best offensive players in Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis.
DETROIT, MI

