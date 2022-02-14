Pistons try to break seven game losing streak tonight

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Chiefs have just two months remaining in this 2021-22 campaign and are in the heat of a race for the final playoff spot in the Western Hockey League's Western Conference. With just 27 games left, Spokane is just one point out of the 8th berth in the West behind Victoria and are tied with Tri City in 4th place in the U.S. Division. Time is beginning to run short for the Chiefs as the team has thus far been unable to generate a winning streak to climb their way up the standings. The schedule is not getting any easier as well, as Spokane is facing some of the top teams in the WHL over the final 27 contests. This past week, the Chiefs had to face the hottest team in the league, as they continued their 5 straight against Portland. The Winterhawks won their 10th straight last Saturday in Spokane in the first of the 5 with an emphatic 7-3 victory. The Hawks have put up points in 16 straight games as they moved into second in the U.S. and third in the West.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO