Kremlin ready for more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions

Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations began a two-day meeting Thursday with Indonesia's leader warning the Ukraine crisis was a threat to the post-pandemic recovery. The Group of 20 -- which brings together the world's biggest economies including the US, China and some European nations -- is holding the talks in hybrid format in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. Opening the meeting, Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned of the risks to the global economy of the crisis in Ukraine, where fears are growing that Russia is poised to invade. "This is not the time for rivalries and creating new tensions that disrupt the... recovery, let alone endanger the safety of the world, as is happening in Ukraine," he said.

WORLD ・ 17 MINUTES AGO