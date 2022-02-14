ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin ready for more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU
WSB-TV Atlanta
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and Europe increasingly fear. Questions...

www.wsbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia claims Kiev has shelled rebel territory in breach of ceasefire

Ukraine government forces have fired mortar shells at four locations within rebel-held territory, Russia-backed separatist groups said.The claim has been denied by Ukrainian officials, who said their positions were fired upon by Russia using prohibited weapons and that Ukraine did not retaliate.These are the first reports of heavy munitions being used in the conflict for more than a month now, and come at a time of high tension between Russia on one side and Ukraine and its western allies on the other.Just hours before the claimed ceasefire breach, US officials warned that Russia could be looking for a “pretext” to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine explained

Russia has stationed an estimated 130,000 troops along its border with Ukraine this winter, increasing suspicion that an invasion is imminent. Western powers have consistently warned the Kremlin against any aggression, insisting that there will be retaliation if it attacks its neighbour.In the most recent developments, Russia has claimed to be de-escalating the situation and released a video that purports to show columns of military equipment and forces leaving the annexed Crimea region, with UK defence minister Ben Wallace saying the latest intelligence indicates that 60 per cent of Russia’s soldiers are still on the border of Ukraine, as...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
southernillinoisnow.com

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Kremlin reacts to Biden’s speech

(NEW YORKI) — The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day” amid escalating tensions in the region. More than 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine’s borders, President Joe Biden said Tuesday, as U.S. officials have urged all Americans to immediately leave Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

G20 finance leaders' meeting begins with Ukraine warning

Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations began a two-day meeting Thursday with Indonesia's leader warning the Ukraine crisis was a threat to the post-pandemic recovery. The Group of 20 -- which brings together the world's biggest economies including the US, China and some European nations -- is holding the talks in hybrid format in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. Opening the meeting, Indonesian President Joko Widodo warned of the risks to the global economy of the crisis in Ukraine, where fears are growing that Russia is poised to invade. "This is not the time for rivalries and creating new tensions that disrupt the... recovery, let alone endanger the safety of the world, as is happening in Ukraine," he said.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
US News and World Report

U.S. and NATO Say Russia Is Building up Troops Near Ukraine, Not Withdrawing

MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) -The United States and NATO said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine on Wednesday despite Moscow's insistence it was pulling back, questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis. In Ukraine, where people raised flags and played the national anthem to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine rebels accuse government forces of attacks

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces on Thursday of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours and said they were trying to establish if anyone had been hurt or killed. It was not immediately clear how serious the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Kremlin#Western Ukraine#Ap#Russian#Nato#Soviet
New York Post

Russia says it pulls some troops back from Ukraine border; Kiev, NATO not convinced

Russia said Tuesday it is moving some of its forces away from Ukraine’s border and slammed reports of an imminent invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” — but the West reacted skeptically to the announcement, questioning the Kremlin’s credibility and pointing to the presence of a massive military force still arrayed near the former Soviet state.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russia Has Not Invaded Ukraine, but Tensions Remain

Wednesday – the day U.S. intelligence reportedly predicted that Russia could invade Ukraine – came and went without military action, but tensions remain high as roughly 150,000 troops are still stationed on the border. [. READ:. Biden Threatens Consequences for Putin’s ‘War of Choice’ in Ukraine ]...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department says Russia has increased troop presence on Ukraine border

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had seen “more Russian forces, not fewer” along the Ukraine border. Watch Prices’ remarks in the player above. Asked why Russians would claim to be withdrawing when government intelligence, commercial satellite photos and social media videos showed no evidence of that, Price said: “This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly … while they do the opposite.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy