Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-11 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, soy down 14-19 cents

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 11 cents per bushel * Wheat turned lower on technical selling, retreating...

www.agriculture.com

mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.36 to $95.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.04 to $96.48 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.78 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.96 a gallon. March natural gas rose 26 cents to $4.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn fall as fears of Black Sea disruption retreat

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures fell on Tuesday as Moscow's announcement that some of its troops were returning to base after drills tempered investor fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea export flows. U.S. soybeans fell as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn lower on cooler Russia/Ukraine tensions

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures fell on Tuesday as Moscow's announcement that some of its troops were returning to base after drills tempered investor fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea export flows. U.S. soybeans fell as...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean rise on concerns over LatAm supplies; wheat falls

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday as prices were supported by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in key South American suppliers Brazil and Argentina. Wheat slid for a second session as Russia-Ukraine tensions eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt aims to increase strategic stores of supply commodities

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, is investing 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion) on projects aimed at increasing its storage of supply commodities to 8 or 9 months, the supply ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not specify current storage capacity, but Egypt's...
WORLD
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

International weather, politics drive grain markets

Grain markets may have found their top for the moment. Soybean contracts traded a hair over $16, leading to some significant profit taking to end the week of Feb. 11, Price Futures Group analyst Jack Scoville said. While resistance has emerged, Scoville said that is largely because prices are already so high. Overall, the market still looks bullish.
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Farmers feel the squeeze of inflation

Inflation is growing on the farm. American farmers are paying significantly higher prices for their weed-killing chemicals, crop seeds, fertilizer, equipment repairs and seasonal labor, eroding some of 2021’s windfall from rising crop prices. Higher farm costs could help push up grocery bills further in 2022, analysts say, following a year in which global food prices rose to decade highs.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil soybean harvest hits 24% of area -AgRural

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's farmers had harvested 24% of the soy area through the end of last week, against 16% a week earlier and 9% in the same period last year, data from agribusiness consultancy showed AgRural on Monday. Mato Grosso, the top grower, is the most...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease on South American rainfall

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn eased on Monday on renewed calls for rainfall in parts of South America that could refresh parched crops as Argentina and Southern Brazil near harvest. CBOT wheat followed the grain complex lower, though renewed tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatened Black...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soy output forecast cut by almost 44% in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The projection for soybean production in Brazil's southernmost state was cut by nearly 44% as a drought caused crop failure on a large number of properties there, Emater, a local forecaster, said over the weekend. Rio Grande do Sul's output is now expected to...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures drop by nearly 4%

Oil futures declined on Tuesday, as some concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis eased, pulling U.S. prices down by almost 4%. "We estimate that oil prices are $10-$20 higher than they should be because of uncertainty surrounding Russia/Ukraine," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group. "With oil prices in the $90s, demand may start to erode." Still, prices in the mid-$70s per barrel "could become a new baseline, given the current supply and demand dynamic," he said in market commentary. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery fell $3.39, or nearly 3.6%, to settle at $92.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firmed on strong beef demand

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by strong beef demand and slaughter, analysts said. "The next few months – late March, early April, slaughter-ready cattle are a little tighter," said Austin Schroeder, commodity analyst at Brugler Marketing. "That might help to lend a little more support to those cash prices, give those feedlots a little more leverage on the packers."
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Wheat markets push higher in volatile trade

Volatility is kicking up a notch as Russia/Ukraine tensions reach a fever pitch and as weather concerns continue in South America and become an increasing issue in the U.S. southern Plains. There is no denying how the grain market would react if and when Russia invades Ukraine. After seeing a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat down with volatile rouble, geopolitical risks in focus

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell for a fifth consecutive week last week amid a weaker and volatile rouble currency, which remains under pressure during a diplomatic showdown between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. The United States says Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, while Moscow rubbishes that as "hysteria". Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late February-early March stood at $318 a tonne free on board (FOB) last week, down $1 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $7 at $316 a tonne with barley steady at $298 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 43% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1 because of a smaller crop and an export tax that had been set at $92.8 a tonne for Feb. 16-22. The weather conditions remain friendly for the 2022 crop prospects with healthy precipitation in the majority of winter wheat-producing regions, Sovecon said. The ice crust, which was a big issue for farmers a year ago, is mostly absent, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,050 -150 rbls wheat, European part roubles/t($196.00 of Russia, excludes ) delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,375 rbls/t -100 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 89,500 rbls/t +1,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,385/t +$5 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,375/t -$5 oil (IKAR) - Soybeans (Sovecon) 44,050 rbls/t -200 rbls - White sugar, $662.5/t +$10 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 76.7850 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Egypt says tensions between largest wheat exporters raise market uncertainty

CAIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said that tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the two largest wheat exporters, raised uncertainty in the market, with the government currently working on several protective measures, according to state news agency MENA. The government is working on diversifying its wheat import origins...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's Inner Mongolia to expand soybean planting in 2022 -Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China's Inner Mongolia region, the country's second-largest soybean growing area, will expand planting of the oilseed by 287,000 hectares in 2022, state media reported on Monday. The northern region, located in the country's grain basket, said it would expand soybean acreage through crop rotation programmes...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's vice premier calls for expansion of soybean production -state media

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called for China to expand soybean production at a meeting on spring farm output held in Shandong province, Xinhua reported on Sunday. Hu also emphasized stabilising planted grains acreage and strengthening farmland protection, reiterating policies previously laid out by central...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firms on Ukraine crisis, soybeans drop after surge

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday on concerns that a possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat exports via the Black Sea. Soybeans fell from 9-month highs seen last week as traders awaited more news about the impact on trade flows of dry weather which is expected to reduce crops in South America. Corn also fell.
AGRICULTURE
stockxpo.com

Soybean Prices Surge as South American Outlook Deteriorates

U.S. soybean prices have surged in recent months amid shrinking forecasts for South American crops. Prices for soybeans—the base ingredient in many food products, poultry and livestock feed and renewable fuel, among other things—are edging back toward highs reached last year, which hadn’t previously been seen in a decade. Abnormally dry weather in South America that has spurred surges in coffee and sugar prices also has affected soybeans there, and U.S. farmers are poised to take advantage by planting more this year.
AGRICULTURE

