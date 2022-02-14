CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-11 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, soy down 14-19 cents

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell for a fifth consecutive week last week amid a weaker and volatile rouble currency, which remains under pressure during a diplomatic showdown between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. The United States says Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, while Moscow rubbishes that as "hysteria". Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late February-early March stood at $318 a tonne free on board (FOB) last week, down $1 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $7 at $316 a tonne with barley steady at $298 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 43% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1 because of a smaller crop and an export tax that had been set at $92.8 a tonne for Feb. 16-22. The weather conditions remain friendly for the 2022 crop prospects with healthy precipitation in the majority of winter wheat-producing regions, Sovecon said. The ice crust, which was a big issue for farmers a year ago, is mostly absent, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,050 -150 rbls wheat, European part roubles/t($196.00 of Russia, excludes ) delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,375 rbls/t -100 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 89,500 rbls/t +1,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,385/t +$5 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,375/t -$5 oil (IKAR) - Soybeans (Sovecon) 44,050 rbls/t -200 rbls - White sugar, $662.5/t +$10 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 76.7850 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

