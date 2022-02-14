ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Flores Update: Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Under Investigation For Tanking Claims, Coach Adding Texans To Lawsuit

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a rather turbulent couple of weeks for the NFL, with Brian Flores’ lawsuit being the biggest issue to arise. The case had some developments over Super Bowl weekend, too. First, Flores is adding the Houston Texans to his lawsuit, claiming he...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins owner may offer lame excuse for tanking allegation

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will eventually have some serious questions to answer when the NFL investigates the tanking allegations against him, and his defense may center on a rather weak excuse. Brian Flores filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams two weeks ago. In...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
David Culley
thecomeback.com

Two NFL owners could reportedly be removed

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder have been in the news for all the wrong reasons as of late. The news coming in the past few days seems to indicate that there is a real possibility that one or both of these owners could be on their way to lose their ownership status going forward.
NFL
Sacramento Observer

Flores Is To Be Admired For His Fight Against NFL

Add Brian Flores to a very small list that includes Curt Flood, Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick. These athletes put their careers on the line and it cost them years of their prime to fight for freedom for the professional athlete and for racial justice. Curt Flood: He sued Major...
NFL
NESN

Brian Flores Reportedly Amending Lawsuit To Include New NFL Team

Brian Flores intends to name a fourth NFL team in his class-action discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, according to a report Sunday from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Flores will allege, per Florio’s report, that the Houston Texans declined to hire him for their head-coaching vacancy as “retaliation” for his legal action.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Cbs#The Houston Texans#Pro Football Talk#Nfl Network
On3.com

Report: Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins make key hire for offensive staff

As new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is assembling his new staff, he’s made some strong hires so far. With the primary area of focus being on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his development, McDaniel has already brought in Frank Smith as his offensive coordinator – and he’s now made another key offensive hire.
NFL
jitneybooks.com

Stephen Ross Got His Dolphins Yes Man in Coach Mike McDaniel

Last month the football world was shocked when the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores. While the Dolphins failed to make the playoffs during Flores’ tenure, they overachieved all three seasons including having the franchise’s first back to back winning seasons in nearly twenty years. Dolphins owner...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has 3-Word Message After Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy