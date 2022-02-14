ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano metaverse holds public sale on Kick.io

invezz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardania to develop a functional metaverse economy with rewarding, interactive, and engaging experiences. Cardania relies on token and NFT technology to make the most out of innovative gaming concepts. The social element of gaming is becoming a key selling point and major attraction as people seek out engaging experiences...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Wichita Eagle

Metaverse Real Estate Sparks Virtual ‘Land Boom’

A crowd of some 50,000 people on April 22, 1889, waited for the sound of a bugle's blast at high noon to begin the Oklahoma Land Rush. And now there is another land rush happening, but there are no settlers stampeding on horseback. This time it's happening in the metaverse...
REAL ESTATE
cryptoglobe.com

Large Cardano Addresses Increased Their $ADA Holdings by 113% in Two Weeks

Large Cardano ($ADA) token holders have more than doubled their holdings in the cryptocurrency in just 10 days after its price dropped more than 30%, to available data shows. According to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, Cardano addresses holdings between 10,000 and 1 million ADA have increased their holdings by 113% over the last two weeks, accumulating a total of $53.6 million in said period.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

MetaShooter Announces Launch Of Its Blockchain-based Hunting Metaverse On Cardano

The first of its kind in the cryptocurrency community, the MetaShooter team is pleased to announce the launch of its blockchain-based hunting metaverse on Cardano. According to the team, hunting lovers who prefer to be part of the community can have the following features to work through:. Receive token rewards...
HOBBIES
zycrypto.com

Meloot Set To Hold Seed Sale On The KICK.IO Launchpad

Meloot, the first decentralized e-commerce platform on the Cardano blockchain has announced its plans to hold its seed sale on the KICK.IO launchpad. As per the announcement, Meloot’s seed sale will start on February 10 at 13:00 GMT. The event will run for seven days until February 17, 13:00 GMT. The seed sale involves (Meloot) $LADA, the native token on the platform, and will be done in two rounds; priority and seed round. For the priority funding round, the project has availed 10000000 $LADA with a selling price of $0.0275. To purchase the tokens, investors will be required to hold ADA tokens.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Shibainfinity – 50 Million Shinu tokens burned on Solana and minted on Cardano, Begins Token Pre Sale on Cardano Network

Shibainfinity announces to have a token integration with Cardano smart contract platform. As part of this partnership, the Shibainfinity.org team burnt a total of 50 Million SHINU tokens on the Solana Network and 50 Million tokens minted on the cardano blockchain as WrappedShinu token which will be sold and distributed under cardano network. Shibainfinity will also develop new infrastructures in the future as its metaverse continues to gain traction and interest.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

$URGO Token Seed Sale continues, 30% of seed sale tokens sold, Cardano’s GOmetalaunch Metaverse gateway open to pioneer adopters.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. $URGO Token Seed Sale is live now. GOmetalaunch Utility token, $URGO Token Seed Sale is live now, with 30% of the 200,000,000 allocated tokens for seed sales already sold in a space of 6 days. Users can participate through https://urgo.gometalaunch.io.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Metaverse Tokens Hold Firm as Meta Stock Tumbles

There has been a 3.7% decrease to crypto's global market capitalization in the last 24 hours, which means price crashes all around have erased many of the gains made this week, but one group of tokens has weathered the red: Metaverse tokens. Most of the top metaverse tokens appear to...
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Cardano-Based GOmetalaunch Begins $URGO Token Seed SaleS

GOmetalaunch Utility token, $URGO Token Seed Sale is live now. GOmetalaunch is the Pioneer Metaverse IDO Launchpad on the Cardano Blockchain, the First of its kind on the Cardano, fully dedicated to Launching Cardano Metaverse projects and Play-to-Earn NFT Projects on the Cardano Blockchain and across other blockchains like Binance and Ethereum.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Chainlink price prediction: is it safe to buy LINK?

Chainlink price has risen by over 6% in the past 24 hours. The price rebound is in sync with the performance of other altcoins. Chainlink’s TVS has jumped to more than $54 billion. Chainlink (LINK/USD) price has joined the overall cryptocurrency recovery. LINK, its native token, has risen by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $143,497 (49,999 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $143,497, which is 10.53x the current floor price of 4.61467616 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($143,497 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
inForney.com

DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS PRICES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital"), a leading advertising and marketing technology holding group, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 2,800,000 units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. In addition, Direct Digital has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 shares of Class A common stock and/or warrants to purchase an additional 420,000 shares of Class A common stock, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price per share and per warrant, respectively, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The units are immediately separable and will be issued separately in the offering. All of the units are being offered by Direct Digital.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The Future of NFTs and Metaverses: Big Brands, Metaverse Law, and More

Metaverse is either a digital copy of the physical reality or a fantastical world in a digital form with its own attributes and backgrounds. Many fashion and pop culture brands are creating their metaverses with celebrities’ avatars and inviting the fans to create their own avatars, and dress them with the brand’s digital wearables. Metaverses have been used by many game developers to create a unique game environment. NFTs have a certain value outside the game and can be transferred on the blockchain to any user who is willing to buy them.
CELEBRITIES
CoinTelegraph

Byron Network, Cardano-based DApp ecosystem, to hold IDO on OccamRazer

Byron Network, an ecosystem offering decentralized apps (DApps) for the Cardano blockchain, will launch its token on OccamRazer in March 2022. Byron Network is building an ecosystem of top-notch blockchain-based products, including ByronDex, Byron Wallet and the Launchpad Toolset. Its goal is to provide users with the necessary trading tools to guarantee risk control, ease of use and user satisfaction.
SOFTWARE
invezz.com

ROSE Price Prediction: is it a good buy in February 2022?

Binance Labs announced to participate in the Oasis Ecosystem Fund. ROSE/USD has weakened from $0.59 to $0.27 since January 15, 2022, and the current price stands at $0.29. Technically looking, ROSE remains in a bear market, and the risk of further decline still persists. Partnership with Binance Labs. Are you...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Polkadot welcomes creatives and coders at free ETHDenver event

Two full days have been dedicated to the new Polkadot smart contract platform Moonbeam. In the first bounty, participants are tasked with pitching the next Polkadot parachain. People can use Polkadot’s prebuilt components to create their own blockchain. Polkadot (DOT/USD) welcomes creatives and coders to the free annual event...
