The Ford Mustang is and always has been an ode to affordable and accessible performance, but it needs to come up with some new tricks if it is to beat the Dodge Challenger and regain its sales crown. Fortunately, a new Mustang is on the way. Bearing the internal code S650, we've spotted the new pony car being developed for the 2024 model year and confirmed that it will offer the Coyote V8 once again. Sure, that's not a new engine, but perhaps the transmission it's connected to will be. A new patent has been uncovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks, and it details an automatic transmission that is meant to simulate a manual gearbox's feel.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO