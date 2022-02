Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is gearing up for its fourth-quarter earnings report, due out before the open on Thursday, Feb. 17. When we last covered the blue-chip, big box retailer, we noted that it's one of the worst stocks to own in February. This seems to be an accurate assessment, as the stock has already shed 3.9% this month. Combine that with January's 3.4% dip and Walmart stock has started 2022 on a less-than-stellar note. WMT is marginally higher ahead of the event, however, last seen up 0.4% at $134.45, though it's still facing pressure from every several trendline on the charts.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO