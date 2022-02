After significant delays in production and approval, Novavax – the first protein-based vaccine against COVID approved in Australia – is now available. Unvaccinated Australians can receive Novavax for their first and second doses, at least three weeks apart, at pharmacies, GP clinics and vaccination hubs. So what makes Novavax different from the other vaccines? And why are some people waiting for it to get vaccinated? What is Novavax? Novavax (or Nuvaxovid) is a protein-based vaccine, meaning it contains a protein fragment of the COVID spike protein. These fragments are taken by specialised immune cells which direct an immune response against the SARS-CoV-2...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO