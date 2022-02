The cryptocurrency market has picked itself up after a difficult weekend. Its total cap has risen by 5% in the past 24 hours, reaching $2.06 trillion. This represents a fall of 3% compared to the end of last week, but a rise of 14% compared to nearly two weeks ago. Most major coins are up along with the market. Bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) have risen by 4% and 7.5%, respectively. However, while they remain expensive cryptocurrencies, there are plenty of smaller altcoins that have also risen. This articles compiles the most notable of them into a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to invest in at low prices.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO