Dilon Bartifay Convicted Of Killing Gregory Blair, Father Of Former Pitt Basketball Star

 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been convicted of killing the father of a former Pitt basketball star.

Following a three-day trial, Dilon Bartifay was convicted Monday of killing Gregory Blair in 2019.

Investigators said Bartifay and Blair, the father of Dejuan Blair, got into an argument on Center Street in Wilkinsburg. Bartifay then shot Blair and walked away. Blair died later at a hospital.

Bartifay is facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison. He’ll be formally sentenced on May 13.

Blair was 46 when he died. His son starred at Schenley High School and the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs in 2009. He played seven seasons in the NBA.

