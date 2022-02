Nicolet Gatewood, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Haddad & Partners in Fairfield says, “The advertising industry, historically, has been largely almost segregated. As of 2020, African Americans represented about 13% of the U.S. population, but in advertising we’re only about 5.8% — and for the manager roles we’re less than 1%.” It is the same with Latinos, who are 18% of the U.S. population, but only about 8% in advertising.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO