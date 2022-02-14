ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM Primetime Olympics Feb 14, 2022

By David Sorensen
 2 days ago

Tonight at the Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Women’s Downhill… Plus, Snowboarding’s best go big and go for gold in Men’s Big Air. The Winter Olympics, tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

Snowboarding Women’s Big Air Qualifying | Hailey Langland (San Clemente CA)
Ski Jumping Men’s Team Large Hill
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying
Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob Third & Final Runs | Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville GA), Kallie Humphries (Carlsbad CA)
Snowboarding Men’s Big Air Qualifying | Chris Corning (Silverthorne CO), Red Gerard (Silverthorne CO)

Bobsleigh Two-Man Second Run | Frank Del Duca (Bethel ME), Hakeem Abdul-Saboor (Powhatan VA)
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Slopestyle Final Live | Marin Hamill (Park City UT), Maggie Voisin (Whitefish MT)
Alpine Skiing Women’s Downhill Live | Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards CO), Alix Wilkinson (Mammoth Lakes CA), Keely Cashman (Strawberry CA), Jacqueline Wiles (Aurora OR)



Snowboarding Men’s Big Air Final Live JIP | Chris Corning (Silverthorne CO), Red Gerard (Silverthorne CO)
Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials Final | Megan Nick (Burlington VT), Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn VA), Kaila Kuhn (Boyne City MI)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

