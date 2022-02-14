ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Olympian reacts to Kamila Valieva decision: A 'robbed opportunity' for clean athletes

Former Olympic figure skater Kaitlyn Weaver...

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
'Permanent scar on our sport': Tara Lipinski reacts to Kamila Valieva Olympics ruling

Reaction from the Olympics and social media after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in Beijing despite failing a drug test in December. The ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel sitting at the Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the favorite in the women’s individual event that begins Tuesday and already captured gold when the Russian athletes competing as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee, won the team event last week.
Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
Sha’Carri Richardson says Kamila Valieva doping decision shows double-standard

DALLAS - Dallas sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson voiced her displeasure Monday that a Russian figure skater will be allowed to compete this week despite testing positive for a performance enhancing drug. Richardson, a Dallas Carter graduate, tested positive for THC after the USA Track and Field trials last summer. Her...
Adam Rippon Says Positive Test Should Keep Valieva Out of Olympics

Former Team USA figure skater Adam Rippon weighed in on the controversy surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva was found to have failed a drug test for banned substances in December, but a Swiss court recently ruled her eligible to compete in the Winter Olympics. “It’s completely unprecedented that there...
Quentin Fillon Maillet Wins 4th 2022 Olympics Medal With Biathlon Pursuit Gold

It’s rare to have a perfect day as an athlete, but that’s essentially what Quentin Fillon Maillet pulled off to win the men’s biathlon 12.5km pursuit on Sunday. The 29-year-old Frenchman was 20-for-20 on his rifle shots after starting the event 26 seconds behind Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe, who had the advantage due to his gold medal victory in the sprint. Boe had an inaccurate day amid snowy conditions, missing seven shots and ultimately finishing fifth.
Mizzou plans to promote Blake Baker to defensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Blake Baker hasn't coached a game at Missouri but he's already been promoted. The newly hired safeties coach will become the team's third defensive coordinator in three years, replacing recently departed Steve Wilks, a team source confirmed Monday. Baker joined the staff last month after spending the 2021 season at Louisiana State.
