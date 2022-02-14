ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walmart (WMT): Expectations High Ahead of Q4 Earnings

By Karee Venema
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPFOj_0eDyPkE900
Getty Images

Walmart (WMT, $137.09) will headline this week's busy earnings calendar, with the discount mega-retailer set to unveil its fourth-quarter results ahead of Thursday's open.

"Fourth-quarter earnings season has continued to show that corporate sentiment is focused on labor shortages, supply chain related issues and ability to manage inflation," says Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas. And all three themes are likely to be front and center in WMT's 4Q report.

Yes, higher supply chain costs and inflation will likely be drags on Walmart's quarterly results, says UBS analyst Michael Lasser (Buy). "That said, we believe that WMT benefited from fewer markdowns and increased contributions from ad revenues."

Lasser also believes the Dow Jones stock picked up some additional market share in Q4.

Why?

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

WMT was "well-positioned to capture holiday demand, and its everyday low prices strategy likely attracted incremental consumers as inflation remained elevated," the analyst writes in a note. "Its gross margin was likely impacted by supply chain costs and not fully passing along inflation, though our expectation for a strong top line and a reduction in COVID costs should have provided meaningful SG&A [selling, general & administrative] leverage."

Elsewhere, BofA analysts (Buy) project a solid fourth quarter for Walmart too, especially on the heels of an impressive third quarter which saw the retailer post U.S. same-store sales growth above 9%.

Also helping WMT is its "strong inventory positioning (supported by more favorable port access, long-term container shipping agreements and chartered vessel capacity) that likely supported share gains vs. smaller competitors this holiday," they write.

Analysts, on average, are expecting Walmart to report fourth-quarter earnings of $1.49 per share, +7.2% year-over-year (YoY) and revenue of $151.5 billion, a marginal decrease from the year-ago period.

Shopify Stock Could Use a Post-Earnings Spark

Shopify (SHOP, $885.83) stock was not immune to the early 2022 selloff, with shares down nearly 36% for the year-to-date.

Can the e-commerce company's fourth-quarter earnings report – due out before the Feb. 16 open – spark some much-needed upside in the shares?

Analyst earnings per share (EPS) estimates are broad, coming in at 74 cents per share on the low end and $2.64 per share on the high end. The consensus estimate is for SHOP to report fourth-quarter EPS of $1.58, unchanged from the year prior. Revenue is expected to arrive at $1.69 billion (+72.9% YoY).

"We expect Shopify will report a solid end to calendar year 2021 as the company continues to benefit from new merchant growth and the shift to online commerce," says Deutsche Bank analyst Bhavin Shah (Hold).

However, the analyst will be watching for any commentary related to a potential shift in the company's Shopify Fulfillment (SFN) strategy, which has been key to SHOP's investment thesis, according to Shah.

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian will also be watching for SFN updates, as it is expected to be a bigger contributor in 2022. As for SHOP's Q4, he expects the company to post solid results, "with stronger growth earlier in the quarter offsetting slower overall Black Friday/Cyber Monday and December spend."

What's more, even with the stock's early 2022 slump, "Shopify continues to take share of e-commerce and is the best operator in the space," Arounian writes. He has an Outperform (Buy) rating on SHOP.

Analyst: DraftKings Selloff Creates Buying Opportunity

DraftKings (DKNG, $23.64) stock has been trending lower since its mid-March peak near $74. All told, shares are off about 68%, but Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen sees this as a buying opportunity.

Certainly there are some near- and medium-term profit concerns, but investors "should not ignore that DKNG is a leading market share player in what will be a very large profitable market," Allen says.

Needham analysts Bernie McTernan and Chris Pierce seem to agree. "We see DKNG as a leader in the emerging North America online gambling market, a $35B market opportunity," they write in a note. "We are bullish on the potential for near-term market access gains, per capita spending continues to ramp in existing states and DKNG maintains its first or second place position in all states."

The sports betting company will report its fourth-quarter results ahead of the Feb. 18 open. Analysts, on average, expect DraftKings to report a per-share loss of 78 cents, a dime wider than the 68 cents per-share loss it recorded in the year-ago period. On the top line, Wall Street pros are targeting $445.1 million (+38.1% YoY).

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Recovery Continues as Comms, Tech Rebound

Stocks delivered another solid day of gains ahead of Thursday's pivotal January consumer price index (CPI) report. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced that New York would join a growing group of large states that are lifting some or all mask mandates. That – and a plunge in new COVID cases, to 250,000 new cases daily from an all-time peak of about 800,000 in January – have stoked optimism about the country's omicron situation, driving up cyclical sectors including materials (+2.2%) and industrials (+1.4%).
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Earnings Help Stocks Muscle Higher Into the Close

Another slow-news session saw stocks rebound considerably from yesterday's slippage – then dodge what was shaping up to be another afternoon swoon. With little on the data front, most eyes were on the earnings calendar, which provided a few fireworks. Peloton Interactive (PTON, +25.3%), for instance, reported a quarterly loss and hacked down its full-year revenue guidance – but shares still surged as the fitness company announced it would slash nearly $800 million in annual costs, including cutting 2,800 jobs, and said it would replace CEO John Foley.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Wmt#Mutual Fund#4q#Ubs#Dow Jones#Covid#Sg A#General Administrative#Bofa
MarketWatch

Avis stock sinks as bears focus on revenue-per-day disappointment over earnings beat

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. took a dive Tuesday, after the car rental company reported upbeat fourth-quarter earnings, but investors focused instead on disappointing revenue-per-day and rental-fleet metrics. The stock. CAR,. -12.05%. sank 11.6% in midday trading, on volume that was already close to triple the full-day average. That...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Wall Street Eyes Walmart Results For Signs Of Tighter Margins, Slower Growth

When Walmart on Thursday reports how it fared during the holiday quarter, investors also will want to see how higher labor, transportation and materials may affect the retailer's margins, given its "Everyday Low Price" strategy. Refinitiv estimates total gross margins to be 23.90% in the fourth quarter, down from 25.26%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $395.6 million from $319.9 million and exceeded the FactSet consensus that was for $389.2 million. For the first quarter, The Trade Desk anticipates revenue of at least $303 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of about $91 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet had been looking for $287 million in revenue and $81 million in adjusted Ebitda. The stock has declined about 28% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has slipped roughly 5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Shopify stock falls despite earnings beat

Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP, -18.19% were off more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday though the e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest earnings and revenue figures. Shopify posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $371.3 million, or $2.95 a share, whereas it generated net income of $123.9 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The company's loss in the most recent quarter included a $509.7 million net unrealized loss on investments. Shopify saw adjusted earnings per share decline to $1.36 from $1.58 a year prior, though the company came in ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for $1.30. Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $978 million, while analysts had been looking for $1.34 billion. Shopify's gross merchandise volume came in at $54.1 billion, above the FactSet consensus, which was for about $53 billion. For the full year ahead, Shopify anticipates that revenue growth will be below the 57% rate seen in 2021 "but still rapid and outpacing the growth of e-commerce." The company expects to "see economic growth supporting the continued penetration of retail by e-commerce," despite caution about inflation and consumer spending habits, as well as the absence of stimulus funds. Shopify projects that its year-over-year revenue growth will be lower in the first quarter of 2022 and highest in the fourth quarter. Shares have lost 46.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
DraftKings
MarketWatch

Wingstop shares sink after profit and revenue misses expectations

Wingstop Inc. shares sank 6.8% in Wednesday premarket trading after the chicken chain reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that missed Street expectations. Net income totaled $6.9 million, or 23 cents per share, after a loss of $6.4 million, or 21 cents per share, last year. Revenue of $72.0 million was up from $63.3 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 32 cents and revenue of $73.5 million. Domestic same-store sales rose 7.5%. And domestic average unit volume (AUV) reached $1.6 million. Wingstop shares are down 5% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 13.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MemeStockMaven

Roblox Stock After Earnings: Down, But Not Out

Roblox stock (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report could not resist a double revenue-and-earnings miss on Tuesday, February 15. Shares of the tech company, one that is widely considered a key player in the metaverse revolution, sank 15% after releasing its earnings report. On Wednesday, RBLX should trade...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

DraftKings Stock: The Bull and Bear Cases Ahead of Earnings

Online sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report will report its fourth-quarter earnings on February 18. Thanks to bearishness and high short interest numbers, DraftKings' stock has already fallen more than 67% since its historic peak in March 2021. That said, in anticipation of fourth-quarter...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Checking in on Walmart Stock Ahead of Earnings

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is gearing up for its fourth-quarter earnings report, due out before the open on Thursday, Feb. 17. When we last covered the blue-chip, big box retailer, we noted that it's one of the worst stocks to own in February. This seems to be an accurate assessment, as the stock has already shed 3.9% this month. Combine that with January's 3.4% dip and Walmart stock has started 2022 on a less-than-stellar note. WMT is marginally higher ahead of the event, however, last seen up 0.4% at $134.45, though it's still facing pressure from every several trendline on the charts.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Certified Advisory Corp Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Investing Action Plan: Retail Sales, Shales Oil , Walmart And Nvidia Earnings As Russia/Ukraine Weighs

Another week of whiplash action left the stock market's uptrend with a diminished status, putting traders more squarely on the defensive. Eyes will remain on the Russia/Ukraine border in the coming week, but there are other key points to watch, including January retail sales data on Wednesday. Meanwhile. Walmart and Cisco Systems wind down the earnings season for the Dow industrials.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Energy Rises, Comms Fall on Mixed Monday

The stock market followed up on its best weekly performance of 2022 with an up-and-down Monday session. A slow day on the data front allowed investors to further process last week's better-than-expected January jobs report; that benefited cyclical sectors including energy stocks (+1.3%), which led the way despite a 1.1% decline in U.S. crude oil futures, to $91.27 per barrel. However, communication stocks including Meta Platforms (FB, -5.1%) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL, -2.9%) weighed on the major indexes.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy