Frederick William Kile

Frederick William “Bill” Kile, 87 of Manasquan, passed away peacefully February 11, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was born in Jersey City to Frederick and Jennie (Latchford) Kile and raised in Roselle. Bill graduated from St. Peter’s Prep and St. Peters College, Jersey City. He married Marie Bernice Kennedy of Jersey City in 1957. He proudly served in the U.S. Army 4th Armored Division, Fort Hood, Texas and Germany. After his honorable discharge, Bill worked his entire career in the steel industry. Bill and Bernice raised their five children and lived in Roselle before moving to Howell in 1969 and then settling in Manasquan in 1979.

Bill was an active member of St. Denis in Manasquan, Renew Ministry, the Old Guard, Brick and St. Peter’s Alumni Association.

During retirement, Bill attended mass daily, enjoyed traveling, golf, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with his family. He was known for his gentle kindness and patience. We will all miss his Sunday morning pancake brunch.

He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Bernice and is survived by his five children, William and Elizabeth Kile of Manchester, Gregory and Patricia Kile of Wall, Jane Marie and James Dugan of Brielle, Andrew Kile of Manasquan, John and Deanna Kile of Tinton Falls. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Jack, Liam, Katherine and Kevin Kile, Tara, James and Sean Dugan and his nieces and nephews, Karen, Deborah, Terence, Kevin and Timothy Kennedy. May he rest in peace.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday February 15, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday February 16, 2022, at St. Denis Church, Manasquan. Entombment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Wall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave. Manasquan NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net .