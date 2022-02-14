ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Frederick William Kile

By Star News Group Staff
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
Frederick William “Bill” Kile, 87 of Manasquan, passed away peacefully February 11, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was born in Jersey City to Frederick and Jennie (Latchford) Kile and raised in Roselle. Bill graduated from St. Peter’s Prep and St. Peters College, Jersey City. He married Marie Bernice Kennedy of Jersey City in 1957. He proudly served in the U.S. Army 4th Armored Division, Fort Hood, Texas and Germany. After his honorable discharge, Bill worked his entire career in the steel industry. Bill and Bernice raised their five children and lived in Roselle before moving to Howell in 1969 and then settling in Manasquan in 1979.

Bill was an active member of St. Denis in Manasquan, Renew Ministry, the Old Guard, Brick and St. Peter’s Alumni Association.

During retirement, Bill attended mass daily, enjoyed traveling, golf, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with his family. He was known for his gentle kindness and patience. We will all miss his Sunday morning pancake brunch.

He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Bernice and is survived by his five children, William and Elizabeth Kile of Manchester, Gregory and Patricia Kile of Wall, Jane Marie and James Dugan of Brielle, Andrew Kile of Manasquan, John and Deanna Kile of Tinton Falls. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Jack, Liam, Katherine and Kevin Kile, Tara, James and Sean Dugan and his nieces and nephews, Karen, Deborah, Terence, Kevin and Timothy Kennedy. May he rest in peace.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday February 15, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday February 16, 2022, at St. Denis Church, Manasquan. Entombment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Wall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave. Manasquan NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net .

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Shore to Help donates $45K to Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore was chosen as the 2021 Shore to Help recipient, receiving a donation totaling $45,000 at an event on Feb. 10 hosted by The Salty Whale Guesthouse in Manasquan. Shore To Help of Monmouth Beach is a local charity that gathers its community to raise funds for local charities through the annual Golf Classic and the Turkey Bowl.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

George Metz

George Metz, 79, of Neptune City, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2022. George was born on March 8, 1942 in Newark. After graduating from Manasquan High School in 1960 as a future Hall of Fame member for football, he joined the United States Coast Guard Reserve. While serving for 9 years he began a career in automotive repair and carpentry and was an owner operator of George’s Auto Garage.
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
Star News Group

Dream Factory sends youngster to Disney World

WALL TOWNSHIP – Jackson Croshaw, a 5-year-old resident of Hightstown, got his dream of going to Disney World revealed to him on Feb. 9 at Allaire Care in Wall, thanks to the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore.  Allaire Care in Wall Township, which provides senior day care services to adults living in the surrounding areas of Monmouth and Ocean counties, donates their facility for the Dream Factory’s parties and fundraisers.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Restaurant re-opening welcomed on historic site of former livery stable

SPRING LAKE —  Mayor Jennifer Naughton, along with members of the borough council, joined a gathering at 1300 Third Ave., on Saturday to celebrate the grand re-opening of a restaurant located in one of the borough’s historic spots, home to a livery stable during the 1870’s. According to the Spring Lake Historical Society, the stable had been one of several operating in the borough during that era, but a fire in 1900 was followed by a rush of new construction along Third Avenue.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roselle, NJ
State
Texas State
City
Manchester Township, NJ
City
Tinton Falls, NJ
City
Manasquan, NJ
Star News Group

Gregg DeRose

Our family lost our brother, father and friend, Gregg DeRose, 67, on January 28. He passed away in his Ocean Grove home filled with his 2000+ books, CDs and movies, stacks of New York Times crossword puzzles and his sweet cat, BeeBee. Gregg grew up in Ocean Grove, raised a family in Brielle and returned to Ocean Grove for the last 10 years of his life.
BRIELLE, NJ
Star News Group

Borough extends Shore House outdoor dining tent to March 21

POINT PLEASANT — The borough council unanimously granted The Shore House Bar and Grill permission to keep its outdoor dining tent set up until March 21.  The decision came after Frank Gullace, the owner of the restaurant, appeared before the mayor and council requesting a temporary extension on the tent and expressing his ‘immense’ gratitude for their assistance during the pandemic.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Brielle Elementary School to make masks optional on March 7

BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School has issued updated pandemic protocols in the wake of Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted on March 7. In an announcement emailed to parents on Feb. 11, the school stated that the school will transition to a mask-optional building starting on Monday, March 7.
BRIELLE, NJ
Star News Group

Stairway collapses at Morven Terrace home

SEA GIRT — A stairwell at a residence on Morven Terrace collapsed Wednesday morning on Feb. 9 around 10 a.m. According to the Sea Girt Police Department, officers arrived on scene to find the stairwell of a home under construction collapsed into the basement. One construction worker was on the stairwell causing him to fall approximately 15 feet into the basement.
SEA GIRT, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah
Star News Group

InfoAge to host divers from the R.M.S. Lusitania expedition

WALL TOWNSHIP — The InfoAge science center has announced a one-day special event on Feb. 26 from 7:30  to 10:30 p.m. featuring divers who recently explored the undersea wreck of the R.M.S. Lusitania, hosted by N.J. Historical Divers Association.  Diver Joe Mazraani and Surface Support Team Member Jennifer Sellitti were part of a crew of eight who set out to Ireland to explore and document one of the world’s most historically significant shipwrecks, R.M.S.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Point Beach PD promotes Kyle Grace to captain

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Lt. Kyle Grace was promoted to the position of captain of the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department during the mayor and council meeting on Tuesday night.  Mr. Grace was hired by the Police Department in 1997. He has served the Beach community in several capacities in his 24 years of service.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Brenda Baron

The world lost a true ‘one of a kind’ this summer. Self-proclaimed ‘goddess of the world’ Brenda Baron passed in the company of her two beloved daughters and their significant others late Monday night, August 16 in Austin, Texas at the young age of 69. We will remember Brenda as hilarious, classy, witty and fun.
AUSTIN, TX
Star News Group

Brielle library hosts Sadeqa Johnson, author of ‘Yellow Wife’

BRIELLE – More than 60 people came to Brielle Public Library on Jan. 27 to listen to author Sadeqa Johnson speak about her new book, “Yellow Wife,” which was among Oprah Magazine’s most-anticipated historical fiction novels for 2021. The novel’s protagonist, Pheby Delores Brown, was inspired by the real life story of Mary Lumpkin, an enslaved woman who was forced to barter love and freedom while living at the most infamous slave jail in antebellum Virginia.
BRIELLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Fort Hood#St Peters College#Renew Ministry#The Old Guard#St Denis Church
Star News Group

Fire breaks out in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH —At approximately 11:30 p.m. last night, a fire destroyed the back portion of a building located on N Ocean Ave. in Bradley Beach. The structure, which was reportedly being used as a one bedroom apartment, was unoccupied at the time. The buildings surrounding the enflamed apartment, including a double story house being utilized as two separate apartments, and the newly-renovated Bradley Beach Inn, which was set to open within a few weeks, suffered structural damage.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy