Baker signs supplemental budget to boost pandemic response

By Boston Herald, The Boston Globe
 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law a $101 million supplemetal budget to boost coronavirus testing across the state, provide masks in a variety of settings, and provide additonal funding for a state COVID-19 emergency paid sick...

