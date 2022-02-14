ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

These couples are sharing the secrets to their long-lasting unions

WMAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report shows Georgia's marriage...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
highlandernews.com

Couple offers secret to keeping your spouse close to your heart

As Valentine’s Day approaches, couples are celebrating relationships both new and old. Some are reflecting on what has kept them going, while others are searching for a recipe for longevity. Cory and Leslie Comstock of Smithwick are the owners of C&L Carriage which provides rides during special occassions, events and festivals throughout the Hill Country. Leslie, who currently works for…
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Times Daily

Secrets to a Lasting Marriage

When Robert and Wilma Huffaker were married on Christmas Eve in 1946, they were 20 and 18 years old, respectively. Now, just over 75 years later, the couple continues to honor the commitment they made to each other every day, and they try to pass on encouragement to others who hope to lead long-lasting marriages, too.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Dodge City Daily Globe

Young couple struggles to share expenses

Dear Amy: My boyfriend just graduated from college. I am working and looking for better work, while juggling college classes and living on my own in an expensive town. We’ve always been very loose about sharing expenses and just generally take turns paying for things. After a series of...
RELATIONSHIPS
11Alive

Couple married for 71 years shares love story

DACULA, Ga. — Ann and Ken Hetzel have been married for 71 years. They're 96 and 90 now. The couple loves spending together out on the water. They had a sailboat here on Lake Lanier for 20 years and they would go out nearly every weekend. But they said...
DACULA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quotewizard#Lendingtree
MindBodyGreen

The One Ingredient Every Couple Needs For A Lasting Relationship

There are lots of qualities that typically get attention when talking about what makes a healthy relationship: trust, honesty, and communication tend to be the big ones. But according to licensed marriage therapist Beverley Andre, LMFT, there's one quality that's fully necessary for a relationship to thrive that people rarely talk about: intentionality.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thereminder.com

Longtime couples share Valentine advice

AGAWAM — Every year, Valentine’s Day is celebrated by those wishing to express their love to family, friends and significant others. Some of the couples who have been together the longest, however, say it takes hard work the other 364 days of the year to ensure that love flourishes.
AGAWAM, MA
fox35orlando.com

Married couple shares rare 'heart clip' procedure

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A couple on the Space Coast is spending Valentine’s Day celebrating their sweet hearts, quite literally. Vallie and Verne Listol are two of fewer than 200 people in the world who have received what are called "heart clips" from a surgeon at Health First. Vallie...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
adairvoice.com

Janeses share secret to six-decade marriage

Bonnie Janes’ house is a shrine to all she has experienced in her life. The 83-year-old Adair County native has photos of family members on the walls of her living room and up and down the halls leading to her bedrooms. Each of the pictures tell a story and means a lot to Bonnie.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
guideposts.org

Could the Secret to Lasting Love Simply Involve Kindness?

In a series of studies dating back to the mid-1980s, psychologist John Gottman identified a fascinating factor in predicting whether loving relationships would last over time—the ability to tolerate uncomfortable feelings without becoming physiologically reactive or upset. Gottman studied newly married couples by interviewing them while they were connected...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy