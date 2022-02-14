Happy VD!!!!!!!!

I read or heard years ago that 90% of people felt it was important to celebrate their birthdays and those of their family and others close to them. As a professed “glass is half-empty” type of person I probably disagreed for most of my adult years for the simple reason that once you get past a certain point getting older is not really something to celebrate. You could make an argument that the last GREAT birthday is when you turn 21 for obvious reasons.
James and Ann Morder, Huntingdon, are celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. They were married Feb. 5, 1966, at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Huntingdon, by Monsignor Francis Ackerson. They have three sons and five grandchildren. They will celebrate the occasion with a dinner at...
Happy Lunar New Year to those who celebrate! Hope you have a wonderful day. xo. Happy Lunar New Year! Like most holidays as an adult, I think they’re as important as one makes them, it’s so easy to skip over them as our world gets more and more…worldly and “pragmatic”, or for the magic of the holiday to be sucked away by commercialism. A healthy mix of family and/or friend bonding alongside some traditional rituals always seems like a winning formula. Have a wonderful week of celebrating!
That was the honest emotion expressed by 3-year-old Luca upon seeing his dad, Travis Ferguson, after the Air Force Chaplain's seven-month deployment to the Middle …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
No Barks About It: Wookfies Dog Treats Are Coming!. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There may be a million ways to say "I love you" to a dog, but how many ways can it be said with a hand-decorated dog treat? Coming March, dog parents and their pups will have one answer: Woofkies dog treats.
The concept of romance is very new to me. I am not an ooey-gooey person by nature. To me, pet names are off-putting, planning dates seem time-consuming and anniversaries are tedious to keep up with. It shouldn’t really come as a shock that I’ve never fully grasped the concept of...
People will never understand you. I was once one of “those people.”. At first, as a high school freshman, I was bitter that I wasn’t better at anything else, anything more fun. But I liked winning. I thought I could control you and use you to my advantage....
Are you happy with your Valentine’s present this year? There’s a lot of pressure on couples to get their significant other the right gift and not all partners knock it out of the park. Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder of the dating app Wingman, says Valentine’s Day gifts can tell you a lot about your relationship.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Valentine's, Galentine's or Singles Awareness Day: there are a few days in February where it can feel really difficult to be on your own.
Alfred Tennyson once said, “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” This quote rightly describes the condition of those who are hit hard by the cupid’s arrow. If all you can do is think about a special someone and your world seems incomplete without them, then admit it, you are in love. And, Valentine’s week is the perfect time to confess your love. Are you all set to plan an awe-worthy surprise on Valentine’s Day for your crush or your partner and take them on Cloud 9? Take a look at our impeccable ways and start right away!
Valentine's day is upon us. When we think of the word "Valentine" we tend to picture roses, chocolate, cupid, and couples happily in love. However, this is not the case for everyone, in fact, it only is for a rare few. Valentine's day is a day full of pressure, performance, and a reminder to those of us who are single, that we are very much still single.
It’s Valentine's Day which means one thing: loads of couples are out there, being couples and thinking about the fact that they are couples. Meanwhile, single people are living their lives as usual, safe in the knowledge that they don't have to spend a shit tonne of money on a “special dinner” or “some wine” – unless they want to on themselves.
I recently got to spend several days helping babysit my grandson Hutton, who celebrated his one year old birthday on January 23, 2022. The past 12 months have zoomed by. It's amazing how much he has changed. He is a blonde haired, blue eyed delight. I need to dye my...
Here’s a look at a classic post by Jim Wright. Happy Groundhog Day!. Like most of us, this DeKorte Park groundhog just keeps getting better and better looking. (We think he must have seen more than his shadow.) Actually, we’re just looking for an excuse to run this insane...
Valentine’s Day is a special day for humans, but it’s also a special day for dogs! February 14th is a time to celebrate love and friendship, and what better way to do that than by making your dog some delicious Valentine’s Day treats? In this blog post, we will share three recipes for Valentine’s Day dog treats that are both tasty and nutritious. Your furry friend will love them!
Blake Shelton is "Happy Anywhere" — as long as Gwen Stefani is involved!. This Valentine's Day, the "God's Country" singer, 45, shared a tribute post to his wife Stefani, 52 — and he's counting his blessings. "I'm the luckiest man alive," he began the Instagram post alongside a...
IT'S supposed to be the happiest day of your life - but as any bride will tell you, the run-up to your wedding is stressful. Luckily for most couples, that anxiety just melts away the second you lay eyes on each other on the special day - but for newlywed Meghan, that sadly wasn't the case.
Comments / 0