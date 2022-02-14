ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

By Gabriel Chavez, Scott Brown
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed.

Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central Ave. and Fourth St. More stabbings would occur at Central and Harvard Dr., Central and Pennsylvania St., and Central and Domingo.

Police say there are seven scenes being investigated and 11 victims total. They say victims sustained critical wounds but all are stable at this time. Some of the victims have been released from the hospital.

“They appear to be random, someone was involved with an accident here on Central, a person just came up and said they were stabbed. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point,” Gilbert Gallegos with APD said Sunday.

Officials say the suspect was on a BMX bike and had a large knife on them. The suspect was arrested near Lomas without incident. APD say Tobias Gutierrez was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

