Sources: US Preparing To Withdraw All Personnel From Ukraine Capital Within 48 Hours

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The U.S. is preparing to withdraw all personnel from Kyiv in the next 24 to 48 hours, three sources confirmed to CBS News, amid continuing tensions with Russia along Ukraine’s borders.

The U.S. has already ordered all non-emergency employees to leave the U.S. embassy in Kyiv. The U.S. embassy tweeted Saturday morning that the “continued reports of a Russian build-up on the border with Ukraine indicated “potential for significant military action.”

