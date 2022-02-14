ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Sources: US Preparing To Withdraw All Personnel From Ukraine Capital Within 48 Hours

 1 day ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The U.S. is preparing to withdraw all personnel from Kyiv in the next 24 to 48 hours, three sources confirmed to CBS News, amid continuing tensions with Russia along Ukraine’s borders.

The U.S. has already ordered all non-emergency employees to leave the U.S. embassy in Kyiv. The U.S. embassy tweeted Saturday morning that the “continued reports of a Russian build-up on the border with Ukraine indicated “potential for significant military action.”

Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Russia, Ukraine conflict cannot have America sitting on the sidelines

America can’t sit this one out. Backed up by China, Putin has yanked fresh U.S. military forces into Europe. As months go by, the U.S. will be stretched thin covering NATO’s eastern flank plus the Pacific where China looms. Add in seven percent annual inflation, and it’s a huge cost in the defense budget.
POLITICS
New York Post

Russia says it pulls some troops back from Ukraine border; Kiev, NATO not convinced

Russia said Tuesday it is moving some of its forces away from Ukraine’s border and slammed reports of an imminent invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” — but the West reacted skeptically to the announcement, questioning the Kremlin’s credibility and pointing to the presence of a massive military force still arrayed near the former Soviet state.
MILITARY
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Ukraine has been hit by a cyberattack as the US questions Russian troop withdrawal

KIEV/MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukraine said it suffered a cyber attack on Tuesday, apparently blaming Russia, as Moscow’s comments about a partial troop withdrawal were met with Western skepticism. US President Joe Biden warned that he would move with allies to respond to the hacking and said a Russian...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says only it and NATO should determine membership

KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv's bid to join the alliance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday. "No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions about...
POLITICS
The Independent

How do Russia and Ukraine’s militaries compare?

It will come as no surprise to most that Russia has a larger military than Ukraine, but the extent to which the smaller nation is outnumbered may not be so obvious.In a new infographic, created for The Independent by statistics agency Statista, the force of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s ground, air and naval forces compared with that of his Ukrainian counterpart is plain to see. Mr Putin, for instance, boasts 850,000 active personnel – Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, trails on 200,000. In the air, Russia has more than 4,000 combined aircrafts, while Ukraine has less than 320. And on...
MILITARY
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
POLITICS
The Week

Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Saturday he believes the country's military is capable of fending off a Russian invasion, CNN reported. "Everyone who has looked into the eyes of our soldiers at least once is sure that there will be no repeat of 2014. The aggressor will not capture either Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, or any other city," Reznikov said in a statement, adding that the "armed forces of Ukraine are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up Ukrainian lands."
POLITICS
news9.com

Biden Administration Evacuating Embassy Personnel From Ukraine

Private citizens of Ukraine were warned to leave in the midst of the tension with Russia. The Biden administration is evacuating all remaining embassy personnel from Ukraine, which could come under attack by invading Russian forces as soon as this week, according to high-ranking officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted...
FOREIGN POLICY
