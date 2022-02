In a recent interview, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the band announcing it would be touring as a quartet. You can watch the video below. On the In The trenches With Ryan Roxie video podcast, Faulkner said when Rob Halford called him up and asked if he could handle all the guitar parts without a second guitarist, he believed he could do it. It would take some adjustments and a couple more pedals, but all in all, he thought it was doable.

