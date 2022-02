FRISCO - “We had everything.”. That is the epitaph on the gravestone of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season from none other than QB Dak Prescott. And while he uttered this haunting phrase at the end of Super Bowl Week and before The Big Game 23-20 win by the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals, inside the Cowboys locker room you can bet the words now ring even more true.

