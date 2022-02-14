ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, MN

Man Pistol-Whipped During Robbery In Byron

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - Three men were robbed and one was pistol-whipped in Byron over the weekend. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the three had just locked up and were leaving The Compadres restaurant around 2:45...

Quick Country 96.5

Two Rochester Pedestrians Hit By Car

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two people were hit by a car near the Rochester public library Monday. Rochester Police Dept. spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says the man and woman were walking on the west sidewalk in the 200 block of 3rd Ave SE around 8:15 am when they were struck.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Fails in Effort to Appeal Murder Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man in prison for murder has lost his first appeal. The Minnesota Court of Appeals today issued an order affirming the conviction of 28-year-old Sao Yim on second-degree murder and a weapons-related charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in the spring of 2018. Yim is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the death of 40-year-old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhussein Al Naddf.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Two Teenagers Hurt In Houston County Crash

Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a traffic crash in rural Houston County Saturday. The crash happened around 5:00 pm near Caledonia. The State Patrol says a car driven by a 16-year-old from Mapleton was on Highway 76 when it approached a curve and left the roadway. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did a 16-year-old female passenger who is also from Mapleton.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Pens A Viral “Love” Note To Their Most “Wanted” Individual

It's got to be tough to be this wanted in life. One Minnesota man is so wanted that a Minnesota Sheriff's Office penned a poem/love note to him, just in time for Valentine's Day. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office wrote the 'love' note to someone they want to spend some quality time with, and they are hoping by showing this person some online affection they will come out from hiding.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Woman Who Drove Drunk is Now Friends With Arresting Officer

She drove drunk and was cited for DWI. But this Minnesota woman is now friends with the state trooper who arrested her. If you like a story with a happy ending, you'll love this story. It's the tale of a woman in Minnesota who drove drunk-- with her young daughter in the car, no less-- and was arrested for DWI, but who is now friends with the officer who once arrested her.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man, Young Girl Hurt In Highway 52 Crash

The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 49-year-old Charles Michira was driving south when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed. He and the 8-year-old girl were taken to St. Marys Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The following is an examination of what became of the sites...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Did A Competitor Really Steal All Of Kwik Trip’s Coffee Cups?

UPDATE: About an hour after this story was first published, Kwik Trip commented on Social Media to clarify their post. See what they wrote below. I went to my neighborhood Kwik Trip to pick up a Hazelnut latte on Monday. I love going on Mondays because the Karuba Golds are super cheap. As most do on Mondays, I needed some caffeine so I wanted a large, but they were out of large cups. I settled for the smaller size and kindly told the cashier about the cup situation as I was checking out. She explained that they were experiencing a shortage on cups because of supply chain issues and I didn't give it much thought until...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Quick Country 96.5

Suspected Driver in Deadly Twin Cities Hit-and-Run Found

Maplewood, MN (KROC-AM News) - The suspected driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Twin Cities area has been located. The Minnesota State Patrol said thanks to a tip, they were able to locate the vehicle and suspected driver Tuesday. The crash occurred Sunday evening in Maplewood. 65-year-old Eri Nakamura of Oakdale was walking on the shoulder of a road around 7:45 pm when she was struck by an SUV. The State Patrol said the driver did not stop and asked the public’s help in locating the vehicle.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

This Infamously Low MN Bridge Gave These Turkeys Some Fresh Air

The 7th Street bridge struck again, literally. Yesterday residents and drivers in the area were treated to another brief closure in the area around the 7th Street bridge, as a semi hauling a load of live turkeys thought it could squeeze under the low bridge. Video captured after the collision showed live turkeys poking their heads up through the hole that was created from the bridge tearing off a portion of the top of the trailer.
FARIBAULT, MN
