Kansas State

Kan. broadband leaders tout initiatives to help bridge digital divide

St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
TOPEKA — Kansas state broadband leaders say federal and state funding established last year to improve connectivity across the state helped support nearly 100 projects, and they are optimistic additional funds are on the way. During the pandemic, the SPARK task force earmarked $60 million in CARES Act...

Over 10M homes enrolled in federal broadband program

WASHINGTON — On Monday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced more than 10 million households have enrolled in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, the nation’s largest broadband affordability program. Thanks to funding support in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, millions of families who previously could not get online or struggled to pay for this modern-day necessity are now connected. Low-income households can receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for eligible households on Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
