ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, MN

Man Pistol-Whipped During Robbery In Byron

By Kim David
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - Three men were robbed and one was pistol-whipped in Byron over the weekend. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the three had just locked up and were leaving The Compadres restaurant around 2:45...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Drunk MN Teen Allegedly Stole Uber SUV From Driver

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
Byron, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Byron, MN
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Fails in Effort to Appeal Murder Conviction

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man in prison for murder has lost his first appeal. The Minnesota Court of Appeals today issued an order affirming the conviction of 28-year-old Sao Yim on second-degree murder and a weapons-related charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in the spring of 2018. Yim is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the death of 40-year-old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhussein Al Naddf.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two Teenagers Hurt In Houston County Crash

Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a traffic crash in rural Houston County Saturday. The crash happened around 5:00 pm near Caledonia. The State Patrol says a car driven by a 16-year-old from Mapleton was on Highway 76 when it approached a curve and left the roadway. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did a 16-year-old female passenger who is also from Mapleton.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Olmsted County Sheriff
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Woman Who Drove Drunk is Now Friends With Arresting Officer

She drove drunk and was cited for DWI. But this Minnesota woman is now friends with the state trooper who arrested her. If you like a story with a happy ending, you'll love this story. It's the tale of a woman in Minnesota who drove drunk-- with her young daughter in the car, no less-- and was arrested for DWI, but who is now friends with the officer who once arrested her.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man, Young Girl Hurt In Highway 52 Crash

The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 49-year-old Charles Michira was driving south when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed. He and the 8-year-old girl were taken to St. Marys Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. MN man causes crash, then killed by truck. The following is...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
1520 The Ticket

Did A Competitor Really Steal All Of Kwik Trip’s Coffee Cups?

UPDATE: About an hour after this story was first published, Kwik Trip commented on Social Media to clarify their post. See what they wrote below. I went to my neighborhood Kwik Trip to pick up a Hazelnut latte on Monday. I love going on Mondays because the Karuba Golds are super cheap. As most do on Mondays, I needed some caffeine so I wanted a large, but they were out of large cups. I settled for the smaller size and kindly told the cashier about the cup situation as I was checking out. She explained that they were experiencing a shortage on cups because of supply chain issues and I didn't give it much thought until...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Bank Robber Demands $10,000; Slips Up And Gives ID To Teller

Let me just get straight to the point: There's a guy in Illinois who did not plan out his robbery mission very well. I mean, literally didn't plan it at all. I've never robbed a bank, can you believe it? Just not my cup of tea I guess. But, for this Chicago bank robber, he woke up on a Monday morning and just had the urge to take a 'quick trip' to a PNC Bank in Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy