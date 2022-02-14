ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Offering New Ways To Help Pick Colleges

By Leroy M Kleimola
taylorvilledailynews.com
 1 day ago

Picking a college can be difficult, and the State of Illinois wants to help. The Illinois Bord of Higher Education (IBHE), the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB), and the Illinois Student Assistance Commision (ISAC) will be launching a new...

taylorvilledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

SUNY colleges offer new degree program for single parents

Victoria Neilson, 36, is a single mom raising her 16-year-old son Thomas. In addition to being as mom, Victoria also works full-time at Wal-Mart and is an online student at Jamestown Community College, taking 18 credits this semester, majoring in middle school and high school physical and health education. “It’s...
COLLEGES
businesswest.com

Colleges Offer Many Ways to Make a Degree More Affordable

It’s not exactly news that the cost of college — at least, the published price tag — has consistently risen over the past two decades. But the net cost — what students actually pay — has actually crept down a bit. That’s largely due to the myriad resources families can access to help bring those costs down and reduce the initial sticker shock. Putting the pieces together takes some effort, self-education, and patience, but most families would agree that the end result, a degree, is worth the journey.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
ohio.edu

The College of Fine Arts offers new Arts in Health Graduate Certificate

Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts is now offering a new Arts in Health Graduate Certificate aimed at teaching current practices and research in the growing field of arts in health. The certificate will provide students with the knowledge and experiences of how the arts have measurable positive and long-lasting effects on a person’s health and well-being.
ATHENS, OH
wibqam.com

State of Illinois launches new project to help students choose the right college

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) recently launched a new collaborative project that makes it easier for students and parents to make an informed college choice. According to officials, the Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Lake Land College Hosting Information Fair On Court Reporters

Lake Land College is hosting a virtual information session for a court reporting and captioning program that will take place on March 24th, at 6 PM. Attendees will learn about career opportunities for court reporters and captioners and the advantage of Lake Land and their online programs. Lake Land College...
COLLEGES
WGME

Gov. Mills touts plan to offer free community college, help workforce shortage

AUBURN (WGME)-- Maine Governor Janet Mills proposed two years of free community college in her State of the State Address Thursday night. The proposal is all about keeping students debt-free and getting them into good-paying jobs, especially in industries that are facing workforce shortages. Under Mills' proposal, those who graduate...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Private Universities#Iccb#Isac#Ipp#Equity Profiles
restorationnewsmedia.com

College offers new drone certification class

Many people don’t know this, but oftentimes, Wilson Community College is contacted by a business or ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
taylorvilledailynews.com

TMH Foundation Taking Applications For Agriscience Scholarship

College students who are enrolled in an agricultural science or food nutrition program can apply for a $1,000 scholarship awarded through the Taylorville Memorial Foundation. The scholarship is called the John H. Butterfield Agriscience and Nutrition Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a student who has graduated from a central Illinois high school, with priority given to a Christian County resident, and has completed the first year in an agriscience or food nutrition program at a two or four year college or university.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
advantagenews.com

Illinois American Water offers grants

Illinois American Water is now accepting applications for its 2022 Environmental Grant program. The program promotes projects that improve, restore, or protect watersheds through partnerships. Last year, Illinois American Water issued ten grants, totaling over $29,000. Spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z you can now apply online for this...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

4 ways to help STEM majors stay the course

Black and Latino students who start out majoring in STEM – or science, technology, engineering or mathematics – are more likely than their white peers to switch fields or leave without a degree. Some students leave because they feel isolated on campus. Others may lack the type of technical skills, such as effective communication in science, needed to persist in these subjects. When students from underrepresented groups leave STEM majors, it affects all of society, hampering the overall potential for critical thinking, creativity and innovation. Scientific innovation and progress require the talents of people from diverse backgrounds. As Ph.D. biology candidates at...
BIOLOGY
taylorvilledailynews.com

Lake Land College To Host In Person Commencement

Lake Land College is hosting a in-person Commencement for the first time since 2019. The ceremony will take place Friday, May 13th, 2022 at 6 PM at the Field House. Dean of Admission Services Jon Van Dyke says that he knows how much the graduates have been through over the last two years, and believes that since many didn’t have a traditional ceremony at their high school, it will be nice to have one for college.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Student loans: Nurses and loan forgiveness

With the pandemic creating such a need for nurses and student loan debt paused for two years, forgiveness programs are becoming easier to find. Nurses have a few different programs they can apply for that would eliminate their student loan debt. A bill was sponsored by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney which...
EDUCATION
abc12.com

New program offers Michigan homeowners financial help for COVID-related hardship

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new multi-million dollar program just launched by the state of Michigan aims to help homeowners stay in their homes with federal resources from the American Rescue Plan. The Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund will provide financial assistance to people who have fallen behind on homeownership-related expenses.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy