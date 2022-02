A minister has come under fire for suggesting that the reason there is an increased number of food banks is because fuel and energy costs are fixed while food expenditure can be supported by charity.During an opposition day debate on the cost of living and food insecurity, environment minister Victoria Prentis told MPs “there are very few other sources available to help families” with housing and energy costs.On the other hand, she added, food is often a smaller part of the household expenditure pot, but “it is a part – because there are sometimes food charities to help with expenditure...

