Iamgold, shareholder RCF reach deal for three new board members

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) +1.4% pre-market after reaching an agreement with activist shareholder RCF Management on changes to the company's board, including the replacement of three members. RCF board nominee Maryse Bélanger has been...

Seeking Alpha

SPAC Healthcare Capital delays shareholder vote on Alpha Tau merger

SPAC Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCC) said it has adjourned a shareholders meeting to vote on its proposed merger with Alpha Tau Medical to allow more time for certain conditions of the merger agreement to be met. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Healthcare Capital said that the shareholders meeting held...
MarketWatch

Analyst urges Citigroup to replace 11 of 15 board members

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo said in a Monday research note that 11 of 15 board members at Citigroup Inc. should be replaced, as he cut his earnings outlook for the company. "We forecast much lower-than-expected 2022-2023 earnings as Citi must repair prior underinvesting in a period of rising wage and other costs," Mayo said. "Citi's board should have known about the degree of legacy issues and, in our view, have treated shareholders as a low priority." Mayo cut his 2022 earnings estimate for Citi to $6 a share from $6.70 a share, lower than the Wall Street analyst consensus of $7.55 a share in a FactSet survey. Shares of Citigroup have gained 10.2% so far in 2022, compared to a rise of 3.3% year-to-date rise by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF.
resourceworld.com

Iamgold strikes deal on board changes

Iamgold Corp [IMG-TSX, IAG-NYSE] and shareholder RCF Management LLC have announced a collaboration agreement which allows for several appointments to its board of directors. The new appointees include Maryse Belanger, David Smith and Ian Ashby, with Belanger being named Chair, effective immediately. In addition, one of the new directors will be appointed to each standing committee of the board.
mining.com

Iamgold appoints independent directors, new chair to board

Canada’s Iamgold (TSX: IMG)(NYSE: IAG) has appointed three independent directors to the board and a new chair after reaching an agreement with Resource Capital Fund VII, managed by a US investment fund that launched a proxy battle in early February. Denver-based RCF Management LLC, which owns 5.2% of Iamgold’s...
MarketWatch

AMD's $49 billion Xilinx deal closes, company names CEO Lisa Su new board chair

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares are up nearly 3% in Monday trading after the chipmaker announced that its $49 billion deal for Xilinx has officially closed. AMD also said that Chief Executive Lisa Su has been appointed the chair of the company's board, while John Caldwell, the prior chair, has been named lead independent director. ""As CEO and chair, Lisa will now have an ability to drive an even sharper focus for AMD and create greater shareholder value," Caldwell said. Additionally, Jon Olson and Elizabeth Vanderslice, two former members of Xilinx's board, will be joining the AMD board. AMD shares have dropped about 21% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has lost roughly 6%.
Providence Business News

Washington Trust elects 2 new board members

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp. Inc. recently named two new members to its board of directors, according to a news release. Joseph P. Gencarella, former audit partner for KPMG LLP, and Alimamy D. “Junior” Jabbie Jr., CEO and president of Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc., were elected to serve on the boards of the corporation and its bank, The Washington Trust Co, starting March 1, the release stated.
progressivegrocer.com

UNFI Appoints New Board Member

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has broadened its board of directors to include new member Shamim Mohammad. Appointed to a one-year term, he is the 11th director on the board and brings a technology background to the organization at a time of rapid tech acceleration in the industry. Mohammad is...
Benzinga

HEXO's Shareholder Attempts Hostile Takeover, Plans To Nominate New Board Members

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Concerned shareholder, Adam Arviv, through his fund KAOS Capital Ltd. announced on Wednesday his plan to nominate five new independent directors at HEXO Corp.HEXO with a goal of replacing the majority of the currently entrenched legacy board members and turning around the company's performance.
mining.com

Iamgold answers to US firm pushing for board reshuffle

Iamgold (TSX: IMG)(NYSE: IAG) is firing back at a US investment fund pushing for a reshuffle of the miner’s board of directors over what is calls “massive value destruction and chronic underperformance” at the Canadian gold producer. Denver-based RCF Management LLC, which owns 5.2% of Iamgold’s issued...
mining.com

Iamgold loses another top executive, shareholder revolts

Canada’s Iamgold (TSX: IMG)(NYSE: IAG) is searching for a new chairman after Don Charter retired on January 29, only two weeks after the company’s president and chief executive Gordon Stothart surprised the markets by announcing his departure. The Toronto-based miner said the decision was consistent with Charter’s longstanding...
Seeking Alpha

Avantor chairman Rajiv Gupta to retire

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) said Rajiv Gupta will retire as chairman of the board at the end of his current term and will not stand for re-election at the annual stockholders meeting on May 12. The board will announce the selection of a new chairperson later this month.
MarketWatch

U.S. Steel CFO to leave post this year

U.S. Steel Corp. X, +6.35% said late Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Christine S. Breves intends to leave the company this year, after nine years of service. Breves will continue to serve as CFO while the steel maker searches for a permanent replacement, the company said. Breves has agreed to stay on the whole year, however, as an executive vice president to support the company's strategies. "We have too much important work before us not to take full advantage of her capabilities. That's why I'm so pleased that Christie elected to remain for the full year and our Board of Directors agreed to elevate her to Executive Vice President," Chief Executive David B. Burritt said in a statement. Breves joined U.S. Steel in 2013 as chief procurement officer and led the company's financial and procurement teams since 2019. Shares of U.S. Steel dropped 0.7% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 6.4%.
Seeking Alpha

Zegna: Solid Numbers Ahead Of Planned IPO

Solid preliminary results ahead of IPO. Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) develops, manufactures, distributes luxury menswear and accessories for men as well as womenswear products under the Thom Browne brand. Unlike other Italian companies with over a billion in top-line revenues such as Armani, Otb, Max Mara group among others, Ermenegildo Zegna was born as a textile company and has evolved into a textile-clothing group with an almost exclusive specialization in the men's sector. In this process, it resembles Loro Piana (part of LVMH Group), but it remains a unique proposition, having strengthened the industrial part with acquisitions of Italian excellence.
Seeking Alpha

Rafael Holdings announces secondary share offering

Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) filed for a secondary offering of ~2.8M class B shares by selling stockholders, par value $0.01/share. RFL will not receive any proceeds from this offering, as per an SEC filing. As of Feb. 11, there were ~20.9M class B shares outstanding.
Seeking Alpha

Cornerstone Building Brands: The CBR Deal Spread Represents An Opportunity

On February 13, 2022, CBR, majority owner of Cornerstone Building Brands, announced a take private bid of $24.65 per share. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) received a firm proposal on February 13, 2022, to take the company private by its 51% majority owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CBR) at $24.65 per share. Shares naturally rose from its Friday close of $18.40 to close at $22.44, up almost 22%. The bid has been characterized as a "best and final" offer by CBR. This bid spread of $2.21 represents a 9.8% upside on the current share price. If you have been long shares, this is already a nice return but the question is whether it is worth continuing to hold shares to close this spread. This article looks at the information we know now to try to assess the risk of a deal break.
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline speculated to be targeting possible acquisition of Theravance Bio

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is speculated to be potentially targeting an acquisition of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH). Theravance gained 1.4% in premarket trading. The "rumour mill" is talking about a potential GSK bid for Theravance (TBPH), according to the London Times. One hedge fund source said Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) could also be a possible bidder for the company.
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

