ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police blame Chief Justice for Barker-Vormawor’s over 48-hour detention

By George Nyavor
primenewsghana.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have parried accusations that they deliberately detained the embattled leader of FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, for more than the stipulated 48 hours before dragging him to court. According to the police officer prosecuting the charge of treason felony against Mr Barker-Vormawor, the accused spent 52 hours in detention because...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

San Francisco police chief ends agreement with DA’s office over impartiality concerns

San Francisco’s police chief said Wednesday that he is terminating an agreement allowing the district attorney’s office to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, citing serious concerns over the office’s impartiality. In a letter sent Wednesday by Police Chief Bill Scott to District Attorney Chesa Boudin, the police chief cited court testimony last week by […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
primenewsghana.com

FixTheCountry’s Barker-Vormawor faces life imprisonment over treason felony charge

Outspoken leader of the social advocacy group FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, faces life imprisonment if found guilty of the charge of treason felony. The charge that was slapped on the young PhD student at Cambridge University's Faculty of Law is a first-degree felony, which attracts a lifetime in jail as the highest punishment -- if pronounced guilty.
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

FixTheCountry’s Barker-Vormawor to be put before court today

FixTheCountry convener Barker-Vormawor will today, February 14 be put before court over a statement the police described as threatening the peace of the country. Social advocacy group, FixTheCountry Movement over the weekend disclosed that Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was given access to his lawyers for the first time yesterday evening. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chief Justice#Treason#District Court
primenewsghana.com

Prime News cheat sheet: Barker-Vormawor charged with treason but CJ blamed for his overstay in detention, GBA blasts Sosu...plus more

Prime News cheat sheet: CJ blamed over Barker-Vormawor's 52-hour detention, GBA blasts Sosu...plus more. In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. FixTheCountry’s Barker-Vormawor charged with treason felony. The Ashaiman District Court has remanded Fix the country...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Black Enterprise

Two AME Zion Pastors Face Up To 20 Years In Prison For Pimping The Pulpit And The Federal Government

Two pastors face 20 years in prison after defrauding the federal government of $14 million in loans. Sheila Quintana, 67, and Staccato Powell, 62, were arrested and indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy charges after securing the loans under false pretenses. The mendacious pastors, who were leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (AME Zion), served as officers of the governing Episcopal district churches in the Western part of California or Western Episcopal District (WED).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Ahmaud Arbery’s family is in pain. But a judge should not have rejected his killers’ plea deal.

Steven Wright, a clinical associate professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, teaches criminal appellate law and creative writing. The fate of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers, whose federal hate-crimes trial began on Monday, took an unexpectedly dark turn last week when a federal judge rejected a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Under the deal, two of Arbery’s three killers were to accept responsibility for federal hate crimes; at least one had confirmed he would publicly admit race had motivated the murder. In exchange, the two men would serve the next 30 years in federal custody. The plea deal fell apart largely because the Arbery family objected.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pardoned Kentucky killer sentenced to 42 years in prison

A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing will return to prison to serve a 42-year federal sentence for the same crime.Patrick Baker was convicted of murder committed during a drug trafficking crime last year in a federal trial. He had been out of prison since 2019 when former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him for the slaying of Donald Mills.But media reports that Baker's family had political connections to Bevin and hosted a fundraiser for the former Republican governor put a spotlight on the case. Federal authorities brought new charges against Baker for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
myrgv.com

2 arrested after 188 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested two people Saturday after officers found nearly 200 pounds of cocaine hidden in their vehicle. Luis Hernandez Reyes, born in 1989, and Merle Ramirez Gonzalez, born in 1981, both of Mexico, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a little more than 188 pounds of cocaine.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy