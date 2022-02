Stock futures are looking to open flat on Monday, as investors continue to monitor the increasingly high tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The potential for war to break out between the two countries has a few airlines redirecting or pausing flights to the Ukraine, while U.S. military troops have now been deployed to the region. The possibility that the relationship between the U.S. and China could break down even further, as China goes to back Russia, is also fraying nerves amid the turmoil.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO