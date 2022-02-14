ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Has Only Good Things to Say About Amy Schneider

By Leanne Stahulak
 1 day ago
After Amy Schneider’s incredible 40-day run, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies shared his thoughts on her stellar performance.

Earlier this month, Davies wrote a letter to the “Jeopardy!” community to reveal the show’s plans for a Second Chance Tournament. But at the end of his letter, Davies dedicated an entire portion to discussing Schneider’s historic 40-day win streak, which is the second-longest in the history of the game show.

But it wasn’t the number that impressed Davies so much as Schneider’s skill at the game and grace with which she handled her wins and loss.

“I could really write my own book about her brilliance and courage, what her run means and represents, and how important it is, but others have done that better than I ever could,” the “Jeopardy!” executive producer wrote. “I could give you some more behind-the-scenes details of what it was like to watch her up close, but she’ll write that better from her point of view, and has already. And to be honest, most of the time in the control room and on stage, we were just stunned into submission at her extraordinary talent for the game.”

Davies instead focused on two “remarkable” things about the former “Jeopardy!” champion. One of those things was a specific look Davies saw on Schneider’s face when she didn’t know an answer.

“It’s like she was filing it away, always interested and listening intently to learn something new,” Davies explained. “Knowing her, this was perhaps stimulating some further reading or exploration.”

The “Jeopardy!” executive producer continued, “I found this so inspiring and quite unlike any other contestant I have seen play the game…until I went back and watched tape of Matt Amodio doing his own version of the same thing. I guess this is evidence of a lifelong love of, and commitment to, learning.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Praises Amy Schneider’s ‘Grace’

The second remarkable thing that “Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies noted about Amy Schneider was her grace.

“She was gracious in victory, she was gracious in defeat and she is gracious and thoughtful and kind with everything that she says and writes,” Davies said. “That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have strong (and valuable) opinions. She most certainly does. But because of the manner in which she expresses herself, she commands and inspires respect and grace in return.”

Several other “Jeopardy!” fans took notice of this trait as well. Even when facing hate and backlash, Schneider always carried herself with dignity and class.

“It is my sincere hope that we all take a page from Amy’s book and learn to be kinder and more gracious to one another, particularly in the digital and social space,” Davies concluded. “We encourage lively commentary within the Jeopardy! community and do sincerely want to hear your opinions and get your feedback. We draw the line, however, at discriminatory comments aimed at our contestants and our hosts, or at each other, and ask that we all aim higher: Jeopardy! is about excellence, and shouldn’t the discourse around the show reflect that same spirit?”

Davies raises a critical point, and one we should all take into consideration before posting or saying something.

