WaterField Designs Tuck Backpack review: Compact, expandable storage for your gear

When Jess Stern traveled from the U.K. to Australia back in 2017 to visit her sister, Becca, and meet her then newborn nephew, the siblings took a walk on the beach one day. And on that fateful stroll, they began talking about lockers. “Becca had a couple of vintage metal ones at her house that were a bit rusty, but she absolutely loved them,” recalls Stern. “We started thinking: How could we make a locker that was practical and functional?” At that moment, the pair was casually pondering fresh designs for their own spaces, but the idea quickly evolved into a full-blown business called Mustard Made. Today the brand carries four different styles of old school–style lockers in 10 hues, ranging from playful berry and lilac to dark olive and, naturally, mustard yellow. “We reinvented it into a colorful, fun storage solution for your home,” says Stern.
Comments / 0