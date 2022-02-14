WaterField Designs Tuck Backpack review: Compact, expandable storage for your gear

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – Even its name is minimal. The Laptop Strap from Free Agent Outfitters is a clever way to carry your MacBook, some Chromebooks, and Surface laptops without a bulky bag or backpack. The Laptop Strap combines a stick-on flap that uses heavy-duty adhesives with an adjustable and removable cross-body strap to make your MacBook wearable. This isn’t a case and provides no protection to the laptop, but it makes it easily transportable. Want one? Head over to thelaptopstrap.com where you can buy one in black, grey, or pink for $39.99.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO