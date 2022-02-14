ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gameday: Raptors @ Pelicans, Feb. 14

By Samson Folk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile patiently awaiting the arrival of Zion Williamson, the Pelicans find themselves entrenched with another overwhelming force: the Raptors. The rumour is that if you say mismatch around the Pelicans they quiver in fear. Boasting a very small back court of CJ McCollum and Devonte’ Graham, that also happens to be...

CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Raptors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The experts predicted a defeat for the New Orleans Pelicans, but with just one quarter left to go, they seem like they might make the experts look bad. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Toronto Raptors as New Orleans lead 94-69.
NBA
FanSided

Pelicans odds vs. Raptors: Can New Orleans get back on track?

The New Orleans Pelicans hope to get their first win of the CJ McCollum era tonight at home vs. the Toronto Raptors. McCollum’s big game vs. the Spurs was ruined when the Pels’ role players couldn’t contribute enough to get a win. They are going to need...
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Game thread: Pelicans keeping same starting lineup for matchup against Raptors

Willie Green is sticking with the same New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup. Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas, who have amassed a -30.0 net rating (110.0 ORTG, 140.0 DRTG) through two games, will attempt to show better cohesion against the Toronto Raptors. The offense...
NBA
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
The Raptors are not the Minneapolis Lakers

The year is 1951. Joseph Stalin has claimed that the Soviet Union now has an atomic bomb, the 22nd amendment has passed (a President can only serve two terms), and Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage. In basketball news? It’s the year of the NBA’s...
NBA
NOLA.com

CJ McCollum scores 23 points as Pelicans get blowout win over Raptors

Devonte’ Graham’s scoreless streak was in danger of reaching seven quarters before the ball got swung to him on the left wing late in the second quarter. With 1:57 remaining in the first half, Graham rose up and knocked down a long jumper. They were his first points since Tuesday.
NBA
Morning Coffee – Tue, Feb 15

1. This game was a disaster from start to finish: The Raptors started slow, which isn’t unusual, but it spiraled out of control. The Raptors could not find any semblance of rhythm on offence, and it bled over into their defensive play. Coach Nick Nurse reached into his bag of tricks of zone and pressure defences to try and jolt the team into a response, but there was nothing there to spark. The Raptors got to the point where even stringing together three solid possessions in a row became a challenge, as most of their offence came down to desperate attempts at heroball against a Pelicans defence that was locked in with five defenders waiting in and around the paint. What’s worse is that they took the same approach towards defence, where players constantly gambled for steals rather than nailing the basics like keeping their man in front or making the extra rotation to help each other after getting beat. The end result was their worst showing in more than two months, and given how comprehensively bad the Raptors were from start to finish, it’s more of an anomaly than anything else. Attempting to take anything significant from this game is silly, and it is best to be forgotten.
NBA
Losing a 7-minute stretch, and the game

Raptors fans know all too well just how hard it is to maintain the same level of play from your starters to your bench. There’s nothing to be ashamed of –even for the best teams in the league– when it comes to losing your minutes against Nikola Jokic. He is one of the best playmakers in the league today, and ever. He averages 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists per game – doing it on nearly 58-percent shooting. His defense has gotten progressively better as his career comes along (as we saw, he can make a game saving block). He is incredible, and the Nuggets play like a contender when he’s on the floor.
NBA
#Nuggets#Raptors Pelicans
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors struggle to get anything going vs. long, lanky Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors may not play a traditional centre, but they like to think they’re not a small team. Instead, their belief is they can offset their lack of traditional size -- as in, someone over six-foot-nine -- by playing a seemingly endless supply of guys at or around six-foot-nine.
NBA
Sporting News

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, TV channel, start time, injury report

The Toronto Raptors are on the road again as they travel to the Crescent City for a Valentine's Day meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans. On Saturday, Toronto saw its eight-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Denver Nuggets but the team has an opportunity to get back on track and start a new streak with two games remaining until the All-Star break.
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Pelicans should strongly consider rotation change ahead of matchup against Raptors

With the Raptors looming tonight, the Grizzlies tomorrow, and the Mavericks on Thursday, there’s a need for things to come together quickly for the Pelicans before the All-Star break. New Orleans has lost two straight games since Josh Hart was traded to the Trail Blazers and CJ McCollum replaced...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
AllRaptors

4 Takeaways from Toronto's Blowout Loss to Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors no-showed Monday night in a 120-90 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Here are the biggest takeaways from the game. It's that time of year again. With the All-Star Game less than a week away, everyone has their vacation plans ready with an eye toward some sunny destination. The problem is there's still basketball to be played. Maybe the Raptors forgot that Monday.
NBA
Sporting News

Raptors routed by Pelicans in team's season-worst shooting performance

For the first time in nearly a month, the Toronto Raptors have lost consecutive games. The Raptors just didn't have it in their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, falling by 30 points in a 120-90 loss. The Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4 percent from the field while knocking down...
NBA
NBA

