Gameday: Raptors @ Pelicans, Feb. 14

1. This game was a disaster from start to finish: The Raptors started slow, which isn’t unusual, but it spiraled out of control. The Raptors could not find any semblance of rhythm on offence, and it bled over into their defensive play. Coach Nick Nurse reached into his bag of tricks of zone and pressure defences to try and jolt the team into a response, but there was nothing there to spark. The Raptors got to the point where even stringing together three solid possessions in a row became a challenge, as most of their offence came down to desperate attempts at heroball against a Pelicans defence that was locked in with five defenders waiting in and around the paint. What’s worse is that they took the same approach towards defence, where players constantly gambled for steals rather than nailing the basics like keeping their man in front or making the extra rotation to help each other after getting beat. The end result was their worst showing in more than two months, and given how comprehensively bad the Raptors were from start to finish, it’s more of an anomaly than anything else. Attempting to take anything significant from this game is silly, and it is best to be forgotten.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO