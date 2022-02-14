ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KEYC News Now This Morning Full Forecast

By Mace Michaels
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Eckl's midday weather update. Joshua Eckl's Tuesday morning full forecast....

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Midday Weather Update

Joshua Eckl's Tuesday morning full forecast. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the scoop on this week's weather.
ENVIRONMENT
fox4news.com

Feb. 16 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about the chance for some severe weather in North Texas. Some people could see strong winds and hail overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
wamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. A mix of sun and clouds and breezy today. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers moving in from the west by the end of the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Now This#Keyc News
KEYT

Wednesday morning forecast February 16th

Temperatures are recovering a bit Wednesday, bringing temperatures closer to normal. Most areas will be in the mid 60s. A high surf advisory remains in effect for the Central Coast until 10:00 pm. Breaking waves will reach between 6 to 10 feet. A trough is moving to the south and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

6 News is tracking at least three shootings across the Omaha metro Tuesday night. A warning tonight to take a good look at your checking account. As cellular companies make the switch to the newest communication technology, there are concerns about devices that may not work unless they’re upgraded.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/16/22) TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It’s looking to be a bit more cloudy and warm for today. Highs will top near 76 with breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. With daytime heating, a possible spotty shower can’t be ruled out. TONIGHT:...
WEST MONROE, LA
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, February 16 Morning Forecast

It was blustery and mild yesterday and that trend isn’t stopping today. What will change is the bright blue sky that we had on our Tuesday. Clouds have been moving in ahead of our next storm system which is going to bring big changes to the Ozarks. The winds could gust from the south between 35-45 mph at times today so make sure you have any outdoor objects secure. That flow keeps us mild even though we won’t see much sun. As the cold front starts to move in, we’ll see showers breaking out by the late afternoon. More widespread and heavy rain develops overnight Wednesday. With the instability and wind shear in the atmosphere, we could see a few stronger storms down across our southern communities. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms. As the atmosphere cools, that rain will start to mix with freezing rain and sleet and then eventually snow. The track of the low is going to be key and that will determine the precipitation type and change over time. As it’s looking now, the majority of the precipitation on Thursday will be wintry, especially north of Springfield. The temperatures gradient is going to be sharp and a little distance will make a big difference in who sees plain rain, a mix, and who sees snow. This is something we’re going to watch extremely close so stay tuned. Minor accumulations are looking likely across the metro, on the order of 1-3″, with the heaviest snow farther to the north across Central Missouri. Amounts up that way could exceed 6-8″. If this low shifts farther to the south, that heavy snow could shift our way. Again, little distances throughout the area will make a big difference. Where the precipitation remains rain, storms are likely with the dynamics in the atmosphere farther to the SE. This is where a few storms could turn severe throughout the day on Thursday. Again, hail and gusty winds are the main concerns. Precipitation begins to taper off Thursday night with a few snow showers still moving through the Ozarks. High pressure takes back over on Friday and that leads to a big return of the sun. Milder air will also take over with seasonable conditions on tap Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend with this ridge taking over the heart of the country. This will bring more sunshine through Saturday and Sunday with highs surging back into the 60s to close out the weekend. Mild air holds into next week but clouds start to thicken ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. This is going to set the stage for another round of possibly wintry weather by Tuesday. Showers will be possible late Monday into Monday night with that rain changing over to an icy mix on Tuesday. It’s something we’ll continue to monitor closely.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy