KEYC News Now This Morning Full Forecast

It was blustery and mild yesterday and that trend isn’t stopping today. What will change is the bright blue sky that we had on our Tuesday. Clouds have been moving in ahead of our next storm system which is going to bring big changes to the Ozarks. The winds could gust from the south between 35-45 mph at times today so make sure you have any outdoor objects secure. That flow keeps us mild even though we won’t see much sun. As the cold front starts to move in, we’ll see showers breaking out by the late afternoon. More widespread and heavy rain develops overnight Wednesday. With the instability and wind shear in the atmosphere, we could see a few stronger storms down across our southern communities. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms. As the atmosphere cools, that rain will start to mix with freezing rain and sleet and then eventually snow. The track of the low is going to be key and that will determine the precipitation type and change over time. As it’s looking now, the majority of the precipitation on Thursday will be wintry, especially north of Springfield. The temperatures gradient is going to be sharp and a little distance will make a big difference in who sees plain rain, a mix, and who sees snow. This is something we’re going to watch extremely close so stay tuned. Minor accumulations are looking likely across the metro, on the order of 1-3″, with the heaviest snow farther to the north across Central Missouri. Amounts up that way could exceed 6-8″. If this low shifts farther to the south, that heavy snow could shift our way. Again, little distances throughout the area will make a big difference. Where the precipitation remains rain, storms are likely with the dynamics in the atmosphere farther to the SE. This is where a few storms could turn severe throughout the day on Thursday. Again, hail and gusty winds are the main concerns. Precipitation begins to taper off Thursday night with a few snow showers still moving through the Ozarks. High pressure takes back over on Friday and that leads to a big return of the sun. Milder air will also take over with seasonable conditions on tap Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend with this ridge taking over the heart of the country. This will bring more sunshine through Saturday and Sunday with highs surging back into the 60s to close out the weekend. Mild air holds into next week but clouds start to thicken ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. This is going to set the stage for another round of possibly wintry weather by Tuesday. Showers will be possible late Monday into Monday night with that rain changing over to an icy mix on Tuesday. It’s something we’ll continue to monitor closely.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO