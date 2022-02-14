ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

So Cold the River (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo Cold the River tells the story of documentary filmmaker Erica Shaw, who was hired to profile a reclusive, d–ng millionaire. Startattle.com – So Cold the River 2022. Erica becomes obsessed with her subject and uncovers the shocking secrets his hometown wanted buried, unleashing an evil force with devastating...

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Watch ’Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly in First Trailer for New Thriller Flick

Of all the terrific actors dotting the cast of “Yellowstone,” perhaps none have done more to boost their career than Kelly Reilly. “Yellowstone” fans know Kelly Reilly as the foul-mouthed, always-scheming, queen of the ranch, Beth Dutton. Her role as Beth Dutton is one of the biggest in Reilly’s career and she has won acclaim from critics and fans. Now, her work on the modern western drama is paying off as her Hollywood star is on the rise. Her latest project is a starring role in an upcoming film called “The Cursed” that will hit theater later this year. The film put out its first preview trailer this week. The “Yellowstone” actress will play a big part in the 19th century horror film. She can be seen prominently in the trailer as a dangerous scarecrow haunts a local village.
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Cursed (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village. John McBride, a pathologist, comes to town to investigate the danger — and exorcise some of his own demons in the process. Startattle.com – The Cursed 2022. Genre : Fantasy / Horror / Mystery. Country...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”) Headlines Thriller SO COLD THE RIVER

Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”) stars in the thriller SO COLD THE RIVER, available in theaters March 25 and on digital and on demand March 29 from Saban Films. Written and directed by Paul Shoulberg, the film is a chilling, suspenseful adaption of the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Michael Koryta.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘FIRESTARTER’ (2022) Trailer, Poster, and Release Date Unveiled

FIRESTARTER (2022) Synopsis. In a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller from the producers of The Invisible Man, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. For more than a decade, parents Andy...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alysia Reiner
Person
Bethany Joy Lenz
startattle.com

A Madea Homecoming (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Tyler Perry

Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. Startattle.com – A Madea Homecoming 2022. Starring : Tyler Perry. Genre : Comedy. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Tyler...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Pursuit (2022 movie) John Cusack, Emile Hirsch, trailer, release date

Pursuit follows Det. Breslin (Jake Manley), who crosses paths with Rick Calloway (Emile Hirsch), a ruthless hacker desperate to find his ki—-ped wife. Startattle.com – Pursuit 2022. When Calloway escapes police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense female cop to hunt him down. But is Calloway’s boss...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch the Trailer for Bethany Joy Lenz in the Supernatural Thriller SO COLD THE RIVER – In Theaters March 25th and on Digital and On Demand March 29

Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”) stars in the thriller SO COLD THE RIVER, available in theaters March 25 and on digital and on demand March 29 from Saban Films. Written and directed by Paul Shoulberg, the film is a chilling, suspenseful adaption of the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Michael Koryta.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman Lois#John Robert#Academy Awards#English#Vod
startattle.com

The Seed (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Follows lifelong friends Deidre (Lucy Martin), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur), and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge), who are finally getting some time away together, using the upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. Startattle.com – The Seed 2022. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
startattle.com

The Desperate Hour (2022 movie) Naomi Watts, trailer, release date

The Desperate Hour tells the story of recently widowed mother Amy Carr (Naomi Watts), who is doing her best to restore normalcy to the lives of her young daughter and teenage son in their small town. Startattle.com – The Desperate Hour movie. While on a jog in the woods,...
MOVIES
startattle.com

Tethered (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Tethered tells the story of a blind teenager named Solomon (Jared Laufree), who lives by himself in total isolation in the remote woods of North Carolina. Startattle.com – Tethered 2022. Solomon navigates his surroundings and survives by tying a long rope around his waist that stays tethered to the...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Jordan Peele Drops First Trailer for Upcoming Horror Epic ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has revealed the first trailer for the writer-director’s latest “horror epic” Nope, out July 22. After scaring audiences with bodysnatchers in Get Out and doppelgängers in Us, Peele focuses on otherworldly terrors in his latest film, as something mysterious in the sky haunts the only black-owned Hollywood horse ranch.  Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya reunites with Peele in Nope, which also stars Keke Palmer an Steven Yuen as “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” Universal Pictures said of Nope, adding that Peele “reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare.” Peele first revealed his third film Nope with an ominous movie poster on July 22, 2021, exactly one year before the film’s release. In addition to his previous two horror classics, Peele also co-wrote the Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum. More from Rolling Stone'Candyman': Yes, This Remake Is Brutal and Timely. But It Also Overreaches for RelevanceJordan Peele Reveals Title of Next Horror Film: 'Nope''Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer
MOVIES
startattle.com

Sin Eater (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

When a woman on the run from her past suffers a terrifying injury, she becomes stranded in a town with a dark secret. Startattle.com – Sin Eater 2022. As bizarre phenomena intensify and with no one to trust, she’ll have to face her inner demons before a real one takes her soul.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Bridgerton Season 2 Full Trailer Released by Netflix

Today, Netflix has released the full trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 just in time for Valentine's Day. Based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the backdrop of Regency era London, the period drama phenomenon after its December 25, 2020 premiere. The source material for the series is created by Chris Van Dusen, and overseen by executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers of Shondaland.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Wedding Veil Legacy (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Tracy and Nick work together to save an original draft of The New Colossus and she agrees to help with his restaurant. As they grow closer, Tracy gets cold feet. The Wedding Veil Legacy is the third installment in The Wedding Veil trilogy. Like the two previous installments, this Hallmark original romance television movie is directed by Terry Ingram. Throughout his career, Ingram has directed over 20 Hallmark original movies including Deliver by Christmas, Winter in Vail, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, The Mistletoe Secret, Just Add Romance, Valentine in the Vineyard, All of My Heart: The Wedding, Christmas She Wrote, and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart. Startattle.com – The Wedding Veil Legacy 2022.
MOVIES
startattle.com

X (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth

At a secluded farmhouse in Texas, a film crew arrives to begin shooting an a–lt movie. Startattle.com – X 2022. Their hosts, a reclusive elderly couple, take a special interest in their young guests. As night falls the couple’s interest turns v–lent. Starring : Jenna Ortega...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy