Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Happy Valentines Day! Last minute gift ideas for your loved one and we continue to celebrate Black History Month

By John Brewer
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is helping you find those last minute gifts ideas for your valentine! You can get your skin in tip top shape with Humble Dermatology and you still have time to go by Simply Scents Candle Company and grab a candle like no other for your boo, we have have the details on today’s show.

Plus, we continue to celebrate Black History Month by telling you about the stage play, “Soul Purpose” that will be at the Wortham Theater starting March 5th – March 7th. And we have a special story from the west coast about the Fancy Teen Girls Expo that will warm your heart.

Its a fun filled show today on Houston Happens! Join us at 9:30!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you "Houston Happens" every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

'Houston Happens' is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie Flecknoe
