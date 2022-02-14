ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic isn’t over. Just as it did in 2020 and 2021, Hollywood’s A-list continues to be affected by COVID-19 in 2022 — but they largely attribute their fast recoveries to vaccines. In January, Late Night With Seth Meyers only returned from holiday break for one...

www.star-telegram.com

IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg and ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Fan-Favorite Oscar Categories, Prefer ‘Snooty’ Awards

“The View” co-hosts just cast their vote against the Academy. During the February 15 episode of “The View,” hosts Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines shared their disdain for the new 2022 Oscars fan voting categories. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy announced that, starting February 14, fans can cast their votes for two new special categories: #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite. Twitter users must tweet using either hashtag, and votes will count for any film, even if it was not nominated at the Oscars. Academy Award winner Goldberg explained that “moviegoers go to the movies for...
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘The View’ Hits Season Low in Total Viewers and Key Sales Demos During Full Week of Whoopi Goldberg’s Suspension

According to the latest figures released by Nielsen, “The View” experienced a season low in Total Viewers, Women 18-49 and Women 25-54 rating during the week of February 7-11, 2022, the only full week without the show’s moderator Whoopi Goldberg after she was suspended for comments she made on the Monday, January 31 broadcast. “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said at the time. “Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.” Goldberg and her co-hosts were discussing a Tennessee school district banning Art Spiegelman’s novel “Maus” from being taught in schools.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Heidi Klum: ‘When I Turned 40, I Was Told That I Was Getting Too Old To Model'

'When I was a judge on America’s Got Talent my kids couldn’t care less. Photoshoots? Designer clothes? They’re like, "yeah, whatever." But as soon as I announced I was doing a song with Snoop Dogg they were in awe,' Heidi tells me on Zoom from her sunny LA home. 'All I could think was finally, I’m cool to them,' she says gleefully. Her new song ‘Chai Tea with Heidi’, from DJ Duo WeddingCake, is an up-tempo dance track featuring Heidi's vocals and Snoop Dogg's illustrious rhymes, over a pumping beat.
MUSIC
Popculture

Gal Gadot Owns up to Major Blunder

Gal Gadot reflected on her "Imagine" viral video candidly in an interview with InStyle Magazine last month. The Wonder Woman star admitted that the clip may have been "in poor taste." She did not seem to harbor any ill-will toward the people who mocked the video online and turned it into a brutal meme.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jimmy Fallon
shefinds

Ellen DeGeneres Just Received The Most Devastating News–What Does It Mean For Her Career?

First the Ellen show came to an end, and now this?. After four seasons, NBC just cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which premiered in 2017, usually sees DeGeneres and sidekick host Stephen “tWitch” Boss guide contestants through twelve mini games for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Highest-Waist Jeans Ever

Jennifer Lopez is reminding her Instagram followers that it's almost the weekend. In a post on Friday afternoon, she wished 192 million of her fans a "happy Friday" wearing a low-cut, long-sleeved lavender top with allover ruching and a stack of dangling antique-gold necklaces. She paired the sexy shirt with super-high-waisted jeans with wide legs, bringing even more attention to her trademark hourglass curves.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Dating This Singer 'Under the Radar' For Months

We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are dating. How exactly did this happen? Let’s get into it. According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Pitt and Lykke Li (born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson) started dating sometime in the middle of last year. The Sun also...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shares very rare personal video

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella has long had an affinity for London, and has lived in Croydon with her husband, Max Parker, for a number of years now. This week, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a rare personal video documenting her most recent weekend, which she had spent in Brighton - and teased some exciting news in the process.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Confessed That He Didn't Know Who Nina Dobrev Was Before They Started Dating

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are nothing short of adorable. At the 2022 Winter Olympics Open Ceremony, the three-time gold medal snowboarder walked out with Team U.S.A. to kick off the special sports event. The celebratory occasion marked his fifth and final time he'll be competing on the world's biggest stage. Although Nina won't be cheering him on from the sidelines in Beijing — no foreign spectators are allowed at the Winter Games — she'll still be watching his snowy rides from home and rooting him on.
CELEBRITIES
thenerdstash.com

Regina King Opens Up About Passing of Son, Ian Alexander Jr.

Watchmen and If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King announces the passing of her only son, Ian Alexander Jr. His passing comes after the release of his track “Green Eyes,” where his mother promoted the song to his followers. The note of death has been reported as a suicide by People. Ian Alexander Jr. was born on January 19, 1996. He had just celebrated his 26th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Twin Daughters Stella & Estere, 9, Show Off Their Dancing Skills In New Video

They’ve got the moves! Madonna’s twin girls Stella and Estere, 9, showed off their freestyle dance skills in a new video shared by the pop icon on Instagram. Work it, indeed! Madonna‘s twin daughters Stella and Estere, 9, showed their incredible freestyle skills in a new video shared by Madonna, 63, to Instagram on Thursday, January 20. In the clip, Stella and Estere hype each other up and show off their slick dance moves to Missy Elliot‘s “Pass That Dutch.” Wearing baggy graphic t-shirts, leggings, and Nike sneakers, the girls embody hip-hop swagger as they create their own choreography to the classic track. Madonna tagged Missy Elliott in her caption, writing “Get your Freestyle on……..”
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
toofab.com

Kate Hudson Says Her Brother Oliver Is Mother Goldie Hawn's Favorite

"Oliver was the golden child. Oliver gets away with everything.”. Kate and Oliver Hudson clearly have a lot to talk about on their podcast "Sibling Revelry." During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote their show, the siblings playfully bickered as Kate, 42, revealed that Oliver, 45, had always been her mother Goldie Hawn's favorite.
CELEBRITIES

