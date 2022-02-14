Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022

They’ve got the moves! Madonna’s twin girls Stella and Estere, 9, showed off their freestyle dance skills in a new video shared by the pop icon on Instagram. Work it, indeed! Madonna‘s twin daughters Stella and Estere, 9, showed their incredible freestyle skills in a new video shared by Madonna, 63, to Instagram on Thursday, January 20. In the clip, Stella and Estere hype each other up and show off their slick dance moves to Missy Elliot‘s “Pass That Dutch.” Wearing baggy graphic t-shirts, leggings, and Nike sneakers, the girls embody hip-hop swagger as they create their own choreography to the classic track. Madonna tagged Missy Elliott in her caption, writing “Get your Freestyle on……..”
