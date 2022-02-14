ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis Is the Clear Trump Alternative for Republicans

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A CNN poll shows 21 percent of potential GOP voters who don't want Trump chose the Florida governor for 2024, with no other candidate getting above 1...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 184

B.Kind
1d ago

Neither display Statesmanship qualities, both lack leadership skills, both blame others for their incompetence and both follow a dangerous dictator-mentality.

Reply(3)
27
Chuck Zimmerman
1d ago

DeSantis will have plenty of time to campaign, considering we Floridians are heading to the polls to vote him out this November.

Reply(10)
33
Mbracechange
1d ago

Welcome to the Doom Team Trump and DeSantis. The Death Star is alive and well. The Republican party 🙉🙈🙊🤑 no longer exists

Reply(15)
38
Washington Times

Ron DeSantis touts record Florida tourism amid pandemic lockdowns elsewhere

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state set new tourism records in 2021, and he took a jab at lockdown-state Democrats who took maskless vacations in the state. The governor’s office released statistics showing the Sunshine State last year welcomed 117.7 million visitors from...
MSNBC

Another Trump-appointed judge thwarts Biden, this time on climate

A few weeks ago, a federal judge in Texas issued an injunction, blocking the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for federal workers. As a practical matter, the move didn’t amount to much — 95 percent of the federal workforce has already complied with the policy, which was first announced in September — but it was nevertheless a highly dubious move from a district court.
CBS News

How GOP voters feel about January 6 and Donald Trump

As a House committee investigates the January 6 insurrection, two Republican leaders have been censured by their party for participating in the probe. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest polling about GOP views of the Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump.
10NEWS

Poll: DeSantis leads Democratic challengers for governor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis holds decent leads over each of the Democratic candidates challenging him for governor while enjoying approval from most Florida voters, according to a poll released Tuesday. The Mason-Dixon poll of 625 registered Florida voters conducted from Feb. 7-10 by telephone found the...
AOL Corp

Does Trump still have the same grip on the GOP?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. For most of the past six years, the conventional wisdom in Washington has been that any Republicans who stand up to Donald Trump will either be quickly brought in line or find themselves cast aside. That theory has been tested over the past few weeks as some of the most prominent members of the GOP have directly challenged the former president and his allies in the party.
floridapolitics.com

Mason-Dixon poll: Ron DeSantis favorability is above 60% with independents

Gov. Ron DeSantis is showing strength with independent voters in the most recent Mason-Dixon poll, the latest sign that his brand of Republicanism is translating outside the party. In a telephone poll conducted from Feb. 7 through Feb. 10, DeSantis was nearly 30 points above water with independents. The Governor...
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

