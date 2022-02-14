ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivan Reitman, 'Animal House' And 'Ghostbusters' Filmmaker, Dead At 75

By Jason Hall
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ivan Reitman , the producer and director behind several of the biggest comedy films of all-time, has died at the age of 75.

Reitman's children confirmed their father died peacefully in his sleep at his Montecito, Calif., home on Saturday (February 12) night in a statement shared with the Associated Press .

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” said Jason Reitman , Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement to the AP . “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Reitman's first major success came while producing the classic comedy ' 'National Lampoon's Animal House' in 1978, before later directing Bill Murray in the films 'Meatballs' 1979, 'Stripes' in 1981 and 'Ghostbusters' in 1984, regarded as Reitman's most significant success.

The film -- which also starred Dan Aykroyd , Ernie Hudson , Sigourney Weaver , Rick Moranis and the late Harold Ramis -- grossed nearly $300 million globally, earned two Academy Award nominations and led to several spinoffs both in film and television, including the most recent 'Ghostbusters Afterlife,' which was directed by Jason Reitman in 2021.

CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
Deadline

Jason Reitman Honors Father Ivan Reitman: “I’ve Lost My Hero”

Jason Reitman, who directed 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife in keeping with family tradition, honored his late father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, on Monday, tweeting, “I’ve lost my hero.” The elder Reitman died Saturday at the age of 75. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In his tweet today, Jason Reitman wrote: “I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.” Jason Reitman continued, “Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him...
Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects on Working with Late ‘Genius’ Director Ivan Reitman

Following the news that Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75, Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on working with the famous filmmaker. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold Schwarzenegger worked alongside Reitman on various film projects, including Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. In his post, Schwarzenegger praised the late filmmaker as being a legend. “In life, he was a mensch – a wonderful father and husband, a fantastic friend, a great human being. He was kind, he was generous, he was smart as hell, and he was always there for you.”
Outsider.com

‘Ghostbusters’ Star Dan Aykroyd Reflects on Losing Friend Ivan Reitman

On Monday (February 14th), Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd took to his Twitter account to reflect on losing the franchise’s director and friend Ivan Reitman. In his tweet, the Ghostbusters castmate declares, “Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason, and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion, and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me. Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?”
The Hollywood Reporter

Ivan Reitman Remembered: His 5 Best Movies

Ivan Reitman was a legendary comedic director and producer responsible for some of Hollywood’s most popular comedies, particularly during the 1980s when he had a streak of blockbuster hits. News broke Sunday that Reitman died in his sleep at the age of 75, but his legacy lives on with a library of titles that were known for their irreverent-bordering-on-anarchic style, which drew from Reitman’s ability to evolve a comedy beyond its script on the fly. As Reitman said in a 1993 profile, as a director his approach was “very controlled,” but he also gave his actors the option to run free...
bloody-disgusting.com

R.I.P. Ivan Reitman – ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Has Passed Away at 75

AP just put a damper on Super Bowl Sunday with the devastating news that beloved filmmaker Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. Reitman is best...
Variety

Ivan Reitman Remembered by ‘Ghostbusters’ Singer Ray Parker Jr.: ‘He Thought It Was a Hit When Nobody Else Did — Including Myself!’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr. had enjoyed a successful career in music when he received a call from his friend Gary LeMel about doing music for a weird film called “Ghostbusters.” Originally a session guitarist in his native Detroit, he recorded and toured with artists like Barry White, Bohannon, the Spinners and Marvin Gaye, and performed on Stevie Wonder’s classic “Talking Book” album and was the guitarist in Wonder’s band on a 1972 tour opening for the Rolling Stones. As a solo artist and with his group Raydio, he enhoyed hits with songs like “You...
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute To Kindergarten Cop Director Ivan Reitman After His Death

Ivan Reitman’s death rattled many in Hollywood, as the filmmaker had just recently celebrated Ghostbusters’ return to prominence due to Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s successful run. He died unexpectedly at age 75. After hearing the devastating news, tributes began flooding in as stars and filmmakers recount stories of working with or knowing Reitman. Among them is Kindergarten Cop star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The pair worked together on multiple comedies during the 1980s and 1990s, so it was only right that Schwarzenegger got the chance to reminisce and mourn the filmmaker.
ComicBook

Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute to Ivan Reitman: "He Was Comedy Royalty"

News broke late Sunday night that legendary comedy filmmaker Ivan Reitman had passed away at the age of 75. Director of Ghostbusters, Stripes, Twins, and several other beloved comedies, Reitman will go down as one of the pivotal voices in comedic film history. Following the announcement of his passing, several peers throughout the industry took to social media to share fond memories of the filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who had worked with Reitman on three different comedies throughout the years, posted a lengthy tribute to his friend and collaborator on Twitter.
Variety

lvan Reitman Once Recalled the ‘Strangeness’ of Returning to Slovak Roots

Click here to read the full article. This story was first published in Daily Variety in June 2001. The last time Ivan Reitman was near the Czech Republic, it was the middle of the night in 1950, outside the Slovakian town of his birth, Komárno. He was 3, and he and his Holocaust survivor parents were trying to get the hell away from Communist tyranny. It shouldn’t be a great shock, then, to learn that the director-producer isn’t completely at ease about the July 6 premiere of his “Evolution” at the Karlovy Vary film fest. His ambivalence is plain. Asked to describe the...
theplaylist.net

R.I.P. Ivan Reitman: Jason Reitman, Paul Feig, Judd Apatow & More React To Filmmaker’s Passing

Yesterday, the world found out that legendary filmmaker, Ivan Reitman passed away at the age of 75. The filmmaker behind some of the most iconic comedies of all time, including “Ghostbusters,” “Stripes,” and “Kindergarten Cop” (I’ll fight you about that last one), touched millions with his work over the decades. And as you might expect, this news led to an outpouring of love of social media.
Popculture

Jason Reitman Speaks out Over Father Ivan Reitman's Passing

Jason Reitman is speaking out following the passing of his father, Ivan Reitman. On Instagram, Jason paid tribute to his father by posting a series of photos of the pair together alongside a moving caption. Ivan, a famed director for projects such as Ghostbusters, died on Saturday night at the age of 75.
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Offers Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Remarkable Filmmaker’ Ivan Reitman

News of director Ivan Reitman dying hit the world on Sunday night. On Monday, actor-director Ron Howard offered a tender tribute to him. Howard, who has made numerous hit films in his illustrious career, remembered Reitman, who died at age 75. Reitman’s name is most remembered for his work on the blockbuster film Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, Sigourney Weaver, and Ernie Hudson. Let’s take a look and see what Howard wrote on Twitter.
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman Speaks Out About What Dad Ivan Reitman Would Want Most After His Passing: ‘Nothing Would Make Him Happier’

The cinema community was faced with some sad news this past weekend, as it was reported that beloved filmmaker Ivan Reitman had died at the age of 75. Since then, numerous celebrities have taken the time to pay tribute to the late moviemaking titan. His family also spoke out on his passing via a sweet statement. Now, the late director’s son, Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman, is speaking out about his dad. And in doing so, he revealed the one thing his father would want most right now, saying that “nothing would make him happier.”
Collider

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Hollywood, Including Son Jason Reitman

Following the tragic news of world losing another film legend, Ivan Reitman, peers of the late director and producer have been sharing their memories of his iconic legacy, having passed away at the age of 75 with an illustrious career behind him. Perhaps the most tear-jerking of all memoriams came in the form of a Twitter post from the late creative’s son, Jason Reitman, who just recently teamed with his father for last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner mourns loss of friend Ivan Reitman - 'My heart hurts'

Jennifer Garner penned a moving tribute to someone very special on Tuesday, when she mourned the loss of film director, Ivan Reitman. The Ghostbusters producer died at the age of 75 and Jennifer remembered what a wonderful man he was with a heartbreaking message. The mom-of-three knew the celebrated man...
