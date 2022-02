Plans to renovate a decades-old shopping center on the east side of Livonia have encountered a snag, and it all has to do with trees. New ownership of the Concord Plaza on the east side of Middlebelt between Five Mile and Six Mile roads wants to make some minor facade improvements to the L-shaped center housing businesses such as Domino's Pizza. But issues dealing with the center's foliage has created pause among the members of the city's planning commission.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO