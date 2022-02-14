ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petroteq Announces Peak Value IP, LLC Valuation of Company's Intellectual Property (IP)

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Petroteq Energy, Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company')‎ (TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil ‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Peak Value IP, LLC ('Peak Value')...

geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
Hot Hardware

Intel To Acquire Tower Semiconductor In Huge Foundry Services And Capacity Expansion

There's been a lot of moving and shaking in the silicon space over the past couple of weeks, the latest of which is Intel announcing it has agreed to acquired Tower Semiconductor for $53 per share in cash, which values the deal at approximately $5.4 billion. The hefty investment plays right into Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy to "address unprecedented demand" for semiconductors of all shapes and sizes.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

NovAccess Global, Inc.'s CEO to attend BIO Conference in New York

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced that its CEO Dr. Dwain Irvin to attend the BIO (Biotechnology innovation organization) CEO and investor conference in New York, NY, which runs from February 14-17, 2022. The conference is focused on bringing the networking of industry executives with Wall Street investors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
austinnews.net

Supernova Energy, Inc. Discusses its New Subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Supernova Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ('SUPERNOVA' or the 'Company') today, elaborates on its new subsidiary Klir Sky, Inc. As announced in a previous release dated January 19, 2022- Supernova Energy, Inc. recently formed a majority owned subsidiary - Klir Sky,...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
austinnews.net

Petroteq Announces Economic Evaluation of Sands By-Product from Oil Extraction

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company')‎ (TSXV:PQE) (‎OTC PINK:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil ‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce the completion of a third-party economic evaluation report dated February 10, 2022 (the 'Report') in relation to sands anticipated to be produced as by-products of petroleum products from oil sands at the Asphalt Ridge NW Leases in Uintah County, Utah. The Report was prepared by Broadlands Minerals Advisory Services Ltd. ('Broadlands'), a U.S. based, independent mineral advisory company, with input from Q4 Impact Group, LLC ('Q4 Impact'), under engagement to Broadlands, on markets and prices for the sand products.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Kisses From Italy Re-Ignites Lucrative Distribution and Brand Development Opportunities in India

The Company has completed the trademark registration filing process for India. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) announced today that it has completed the trademark registration filing process for India with the Government of India's, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion which is the governing body responsible for the general control of patents design and trademarks. The Company has also resumed work with ExpanGlobal and the partnership agreement it had entered into in February of 2020. ExpanGlobal is a leading international market entry and expansion company headquartered in India and is representing Kisses from Italy across India. In late February of 2020, the Company's Co-Founder, President and Co-CEO, Michele Di Turi had attended the Global Franchise Show, in Mumbai, as the initial steps to promote and establish the brand in India.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Blackstone Bets $23B on Last-Mile Logistics Firm Mileway

Alternative lender Blackstone Inc. says it will back a $23.8 billion recapitalization of Mileway, Europe’s largest urban warehouse operator and last-mile logistics company. The private equity giant announced the move in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 15), showing the firm betting on logistics amid the rising global demand for same-day consumer good delivery.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Torq Amends Financing Terms

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ('Torq' or the 'Company') announces that it is has amended the terms of the C$5M non-brokered private placement announced Feb. 1, 2022. The financing security will be a $0.75 unit consisting of a common share and a three-year share purchase warrant, exercisable at $1.10. The warrant is subject to accelerated expiry if the common shares trade above $1.75 for 20 consecutive trading days after the first 12 months. In all other respects, the previously announced terms and conditions of the offering pertain to the amended offering.
MARKETS
Searchengine Journal

Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta’s New Company Values

In an effort to reshape public image as Facebook transitions to Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces new company values emphasizing Meta’s vision for the future. Zuckerberg shared the changes to Meta’s values, and explained what they mean, in a letter sent today to all company employees. When Meta...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

An Introduction To Curaleaf: World's Largest Cannabis Company

With a massive footprint spanning 23 states, Curaleaf operates 117 dispensaries and 25 cultivation sites. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jesse Redmond as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Logistics Platform Shiprocket Snaps up Supply Chain Startup Glaucus

Logistics and fulfillment platform Shiprocket is acquiring a majority stake in supply chain solutions startup Glaucus with a merger agreement on the table for undisclosed terms, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) report from The Economic Times. Shiprocket co-founder and CEO Saahil Goel said the company has its sights set...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

InMed Positioned To Offer Rare Cannabinoid Manufacturing Technologies

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) understands the immense potential of rare cannabinoids and sees them as having applications as wide as cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), variants of cannabinoids that make up most of the content in cannabis plants. Studies suggest that rare cannabinoids could offer more potent medical benefits than CBD and without the psychoactive attribute of THC, representing a huge market. “However, the industry wide problem has always been to obtain the production scales necessary for cost-effective commercialization of such compounds, while also ensuring the purity and consistency that can be difficult at even low volumes. The answer is to develop and apply successful large-scale bio-synthesis capabilities, technologies that are complex and not readily available for these rare compounds,” explains a recent article. In October last year, InMed acquired BayMedica, adding its synthetic biology and chemical synthesis capabilities and expertise to InMed’s bacterial biosynthesis and enzymatic biotransformation capabilities. The acquisition provides InMed with complete rare cannabinoid manufacturing flexibility to select the most appropriate, cost-effective method based on the target cannabinoid and applicable quality specifications for the desired industry. “I think we are the only company out there that can offer a full slate of these different manufacturing technologies,” stated InMed CEO Eric A. Adams.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
freightwaves.com

Haul lands $10M in funding, plans expansion of on-demand driver platform

For an industry that seems to be in desperate need of truck drivers to meet peak volume demands, Haul has arrived at the right time. The on-demand truck driver platform announced Wednesday that it has closed a $10 million funding round led by B Capital Group. Haul’s new funding adds to a $3 million seed round announced in February 2021.
INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Mexus Gives An Update On Its Three Properties

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) released a general update on its 3 properties. The Santa Elena project, located 30 kms east of the major gold producer mine La Herradura in Sonora, Mexico, is a private property ranch of 5678 acres. The property consists of 8 mining concessions totaling 2227 acres.
INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Pacific Ventures Group Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) ('Pacific Ventures' or the 'Company'), a consumer-centric holding company specializing in the distribution of food, beverage and alcohol-related products, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ('MZ') to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

iFabric Corp Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA.TO)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021. 'iFabric's core business remains strong and growing, despite the challenge of prolonged shipment times for goods coming from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Golden Dawn Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ('Golden Dawn' or the 'Company'), The Company is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 2,333,333 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 18 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.30 per share.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Going Up: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces January Results with Continued Success

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of January 2022 with net revenues of $1.75M and a gross margin of 55%, maintaining the Company's goal of achieving a greater than 50% gross margin. Net revenue for the Company's wholesale branded division at City Trees continued to rise with monthly net revenue growth of 127% year over year and 191% over 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Gratomic Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Millennium Metals - TM2

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') with Millennium Metals LTD ('TM2') and an undisclosed 3rd party (the 'Buyer'), to supply graphite over 60 consecutive months, to begin upon commencement of commercial production at its Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia. Gratomic and TM2 forged a strategic partnership with the intention of being the first to industrialize graphite as a commodity (as mentioned in the press release dated June 30, 2021), and signed an indicative term sheet on February 8, 2022 (see press release here) in order to set the groundwork for this MOU.
BUSINESS

