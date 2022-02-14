ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford finally has a Super Bowl ring

By Ken Delaney
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Inglewood Sunday night. Aaron Donald and the Rams’ defense stopped...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
On3.com

Calvin Johnson sends message to Matt Stafford following Super Bowl win

Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford will forever be connected from their time in Detroit. While the duo were hamstrung by multiple factors with the Lions, they rose above and carried the franchise for multiple seasons. Always intertwined, Johnson sent a message to Stafford after watching his former quarterback find victory...
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Matthew Stafford is the first L.A. Rams quarterback to throw a Super Bowl touchdown

Matthew Stafford is not the first Rams quarterback to throw a touchdown in Super Bowl history. Matthew Stafford, however, became the first Los Angeles Rams quarterback to throw a touchdown in the Super Bowl when he connected with Odell Beckham Jr. on a 17-yard strike in the first quarter of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
247Sports

Super Bowl LVI: Matthew Stafford calls L.A. Rams' triumph over Bengals a 'team victory'

Matthew Stafford entered the 2021 season having never won a playoff game after going as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. All of those narratives were squashed in a single postseason Sunday night as Stafford quarterbacked the Rams to a 23-20 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, the franchise's first in Los Angeles between both stints.
NFL
On3.com

Dan Orlovsky makes bold declaration on Matt Stafford's Super Bowl performance

For years, Matthew Stafford was on the outside looking in with the Detroit Lions when it came time for the playoffs. The former No. 1 overall pick had a Hall of Fame career from a statistical standpoint but had one gaping hole in his resume — a Super Bowl ring. On Sunday, Stafford finally won his championship, beating the Cincinnati Bengals with head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
NFL
The Ringer

The Rams Had to Get Cooper Kupp Involved. And They Won the Super Bowl Once They Did.

There aren’t many players in the NFL who better embody the term “go-to guy” than Cooper Kupp. That’s a cliché, of course, but it sure felt apt during Kupp’s historic regular-season campaign. The Rams’ star receiver won the triple crown of pass catching, finishing tops in the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). And he kept up that brisk pace during L.A.’s postseason run to the Super Bowl, confounding defenders in wins over the Cardinals, Buccaneers, and 49ers (a stretch in which he had 25 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns). Then, in the early going of the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, he did it again.
NFL
The Ringer

Trent Dilfer on the Rams’ Super Bowl Win, Stafford’s HOF Case, Kupp vs. Donald for MVP, McVay’s Future, and the Future of the Bengals

Russillo shares his thoughts on the most memorable parts of Super Bowl LVI, and why Aaron Donald is his headline (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals, the key points of the game, why Trent believes the Bengals’ title window has closed, rumors of Sean McVay stepping away from coaching, Matthew Stafford’s legacy now that he is a Super Bowl champion, and more (9:54). Then Ryen recaps some of his Super Bowl weekend festivities before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:01).
NFL
People

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford Celebrate Super Bowl Win at Disneyland

To celebrate their Super Bowl victory, a handful of Los Angeles Rams players took a trip to Disneyland. Disney Parks shared an Instagram video of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp participating in a parade down Main Street, U.S.A. alongside Mickey Mouse on Monday. The trio waved to fans and flashed wide smiles as they reveled in their 23-20 Super Bowl 56 win against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
NFL

