Top Five Plays from Hawks at Celtics

By Pat Benson
 1 day ago

Taking a closer look at five crucial plays in the game.

In case you missed it, the Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They only got better at the trade deadline when they acquired forward Derrick White. Yesterday, the Celtics extended their winning streak by defeating the Hawks 105-95 . It wasn't easy, but here are five highlights that helped make the difference in the game on Sunday afternoon.

Trae Young

The Hawks defense didn't necessarily cost them the game yesterday. Other than Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, they didn't have any offensive production. Before yesterday, the Hawks averaged 112 points per game. So scoring just 95 points is unexpected even without John Collins on the floor.

'Ice Trae' had 13 points in the first quarter, mostly because he kept hunting the Celtics big men on the pick-and-roll. I don't know why the Celtics kept switching, but Robert Williams III and Al Horford both got cooked multiple times by Young before they eventually stopped switching.

Onyeka Okongwu

Here, we have another example of Trae Young getting a mismatch off the pick-and-roll. However, Young knows it will be nearly impossible to get a layup off against Robert Williams III at that angle. Luckily, Onyeka Okongwu moves without the ball and frees himself up for a good look at the rim.

Jayson Tatum

It doesn't get much easier than this for Jayson Tatum. Kevin Huerter saw two potential off-ball screens developing from Grant Williams and Robert Williams III. Tatum slipped past Huerter to gain position in the post for an uncontested layup.

Marcus Smart

Trae Young's interior defense works best against Ben Simmons in clutch situations. On this play, the much-bigger Marcus Smart got the mismatch he wanted in the post. Clint Capela came to help, leaving Robert Williams III open on the weak side. Not a single Hawks player boxed out.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

On the offensive end of the floor, Bogdan Bogdanovic was playing inspired basketball. Some fan got in his ear, and 'Bogi' kept chirping back after each made shot. However, Bogdanovic was getting torched on the defensive end of the floor, both on the perimeter and in the paint.

Here we have 2-on-2 action, with Jayson Tatum with Robert Williams III. Bogdanovic hardly attempts to fight over the screen set by Williams, and Clint Capela is guarding against 'Time Lord' rolling to the basket. That leaves Tatum with a lightly-contested three. Check out Trae Young's reaction after the play. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan rightfully called a timeout after this play. It's just unacceptable defense against Tatum.

Feb 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and center Daniel Theis (27) arrive for a game against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden.

© Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

