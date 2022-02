Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, nearly $30 more than in August. Around Virginia, gasoline prices have risen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO