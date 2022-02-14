ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares to wealth fund

 1 day ago

Saudi Arabia transferred around $80 billion worth of oil giant Aramco's shares...

Seekingalpha.com

Lucid Group still has a big backer in the Saudi sovereign wealth fund

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) still has strong backing from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund as it looks to ramp up production of electric vehicles. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF held $38.6B worth of Lucid Group (LCID) at the end of 2021, according to an SEC filing. The value of the position was up from the $25.8B held at the end of September. Shares of LCID have fallen more than 20% since December 31 to reduce the current value of the stake.
Reuters

Most Gulf markets rise as Ukraine tensions boost oil

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time drove oil prices to seven-year peaks, though Dubai slipped on losses in the real estate and industrials sectors. Crude was at $94.55 a barrel by 1107 GMT on fears...
Front Office Sports

Saudi Wealth Fund Invests Over $1B In Gaming Firms

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is taking its investments in video game companies to the next level with the purchase of a combined holding worth more than $1 billion in gaming firms Capcom and Nexon. The PIF, which has $480 billion in assets under management,...
OilPrice.com

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

During LEAP, a technology conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco unveiled the launch of a $1 billion venture capital fund. This new fund will focus on the development of next-generation technologies and new business models, a clear sign that the country is aggressively pursuing Vision 2030. Other investments were announced...
aithority.com

Aramco And Sutherland Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Design, Develop And Implement Digital Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

The MoU – focused on IoT-as-a-Service and Digital Business Services – expected to create more than 50,000 new jobs in the Kingdom. Sutherland, the digital transformation company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.
Fortune

Banks and investors have given trillions to coal, despite many signing onto net zero pledges

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Despite repeated net zero promises, green slogans, and heartfelt acknowledgements that carbon emissions must be curbed in order to avoid climate disaster, international banks still spent more than $1.5 trillion over the last three years financing coal projects—the highest carbon emitting and dirtiest energy source.
Reuters

UK stocks rise on easing geopolitical tensions, AstraZeneca trial data

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British stocks rose on Tuesday as global risk sentiment improved after reports that Moscow was withdrawing some troops near Ukraine calmed fears of a potential Russian invasion, while positive data from AstraZeneca and strong earnings from mining company Glencore further lifted sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100...
Springfield Business Journal

China's biggest chipmaker posts record revenue

China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., reported record revenue. For 2021, SMIC posted $5.4 billion in revenue, a 39% increase from a year earlier. Profits rose 138% to $1.7 billion, amid a global chip shortage but strong demand.
moneyandmarkets.com

The Crude Truth About Oil

Oil is inching closer and closer to hitting $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014, and economists are warning it could trigger higher inflation. My first car was a hand-me-down 1978 Ford Mustang hatchback. The only air conditioning it had came in the form of hand-cranked windows (a...
