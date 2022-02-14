Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares to wealth fund

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) still has strong backing from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund as it looks to ramp up production of electric vehicles. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF held $38.6B worth of Lucid Group (LCID) at the end of 2021, according to an SEC filing. The value of the position was up from the $25.8B held at the end of September. Shares of LCID have fallen more than 20% since December 31 to reduce the current value of the stake.

