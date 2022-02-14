Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares to wealth fund

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) still has strong backing from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund as it looks to ramp up production of electric vehicles. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF held $38.6B worth of Lucid Group (LCID) at the end of 2021, according to an SEC filing. The value of the position was up from the $25.8B held at the end of September. Shares of LCID have fallen more than 20% since December 31 to reduce the current value of the stake.
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time drove oil prices to seven-year peaks, though Dubai slipped on losses in the real estate and industrials sectors. Crude was at $94.55 a barrel by 1107 GMT on fears...
DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF held nearly $56 billion worth of U.S.-listed stocks as of December last year, up from $43.4 billion at the end of September, boosted by the increased value of electric car maker Lucid (LCID.O), it said in a U.S. regulatory filing.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has acquired minor stakes in Capcom and Nexon. According to Bloomberg, the fund took a stake of more than 5% in each publisher, with a combined value of over $1 billion. The PIF is a $500 billion fund which also has shares in Activision Blizzard,...
LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could help to calm oil markets if they pumped more crude, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday, but prices rose after the watchdog highlighted deepening risks of volatility. Brent crude oil futures bounced back to...
The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is taking its investments in video game companies to the next level with the purchase of a combined holding worth more than $1 billion in gaming firms Capcom and Nexon. The PIF, which has $480 billion in assets under management,...
Saudi Arabia is planning to list more shares in Aramco and is targeting a stake sale of as much as $50 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported that the state-owned company has held talks with outside advisers about selling more shares on the Riyadh stock exchange. Saudi Arabia is planning...
During LEAP, a technology conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco unveiled the launch of a $1 billion venture capital fund. This new fund will focus on the development of next-generation technologies and new business models, a clear sign that the country is aggressively pursuing Vision 2030. Other investments were announced...
The MoU – focused on IoT-as-a-Service and Digital Business Services – expected to create more than 50,000 new jobs in the Kingdom. Sutherland, the digital transformation company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.
Financial institutions from just six countries — the U.S., China, Japan, India, Canada and the U.K. — were found to be responsible for over 80% of coal financing and investment between January 2019 and November last year. Coal is the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel in terms of emissions...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Despite repeated net zero promises, green slogans, and heartfelt acknowledgements that carbon emissions must be curbed in order to avoid climate disaster, international banks still spent more than $1.5 trillion over the last three years financing coal projects—the highest carbon emitting and dirtiest energy source.
Feb 15 (Reuters) - British stocks rose on Tuesday as global risk sentiment improved after reports that Moscow was withdrawing some troops near Ukraine calmed fears of a potential Russian invasion, while positive data from AstraZeneca and strong earnings from mining company Glencore further lifted sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100...
Harold Hamm is an American entrepreneur who founded Continental Resources, Inc. back in 1967 (then known as Shelly Dean Oil Company). The major oil producer is mainly known now for its use of shale oil, which is similar to petroleum. His net worth is currently estimated to be US$17.5 billion,...
CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tensions between Russia and the West are driving oil prices, rather than the kind of fundamental fuel shortage that would justify accelerated output increases from OPEC+, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday. "It looks like it is not supply and demand," he told...
China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., reported record revenue. For 2021, SMIC posted $5.4 billion in revenue, a 39% increase from a year earlier. Profits rose 138% to $1.7 billion, amid a global chip shortage but strong demand.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that gradual central bank interest rate hikes and “tapering” of bond purchases are not likely to be able to control inflation that is hitting the world’s poor the hardest. “Gradual interest rate hikes would still leave...
Oil is inching closer and closer to hitting $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014, and economists are warning it could trigger higher inflation. My first car was a hand-me-down 1978 Ford Mustang hatchback. The only air conditioning it had came in the form of hand-cranked windows (a...
