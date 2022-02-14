ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart ends mask mandate for vaccinated employees

Springfield Business Journal
 1 day ago

Walmart announced its face mask mandate for vaccinated...

sbj.net

LehighValleyLive.com

How to get free N95 masks from Walmart

Walmart previously announced that free N95s will be distributed in stores as early as the second week of February, as pharmacies across the country stock up for the general public after the Biden administration announced it would be giving out 400 million masks from its Strategic National Stockpile. Here’s how...
The Verge

Amazon says vaccinated warehouse workers can now work unmasked

Amazon warehouse employees who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks at work, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company is rolling back a mask requirement it last put back into effect during the omicron surge in December. Last year, the mask requirement was lifted between May and August and again during much of November and December until the spread of the omicron variant spurred a change.
Springfield Business Journal

Is there an OSHA temporary standard in place requiring COVID-19 vaccination or testing for companies with over 100 employees?

If there’s one thing that remains consistent about this pandemic, it’s that nothing remains consistent. OSHA withdrew its COVID-19 vaccination or testing emergency temporary standard (ETS) applicable to private businesses with 100 or more employees in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. However, the agency will pursue a more tailored, permanent standard applicable to health care. To stay up to date with changing pandemic policy and safety protocols, Builders’ publishes a COVID-19 updates newsletter weekly. With Builders’ weekly COVID-19 Updates email, you'll get the latest information regarding the pandemic, including: Developments regarding government vaccination and testing requirements. Updates on the status of pandemic-related litigation. The latest guidance regarding quarantine and isolation. Local orders related to the pandemic. To see the latest pandemic updates, visit the COVID-19 Action Center at www.buildersassociation.com, or reach out to me directly to find out how you can get the COVID-19 updates newsletter delivered straight to your inbox!
WBAL Radio

School mask mandate to end in NJ as debate over kids, masks heightens

As new cases of COVID-19 decline across the country for the first time in weeks, the debate over face masks for kids is reaching a fever pitch. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has imposed some of the strictest pandemic-related mandates in the United States, is expected to announce Monday that the state’s requirements for masks in schools will end the second week of March. The move would follow a decision last month by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, also a Democrat, to rescind his state's mask mandate for schools.
