Walmart ends mask mandate for vaccinated employees

If there’s one thing that remains consistent about this pandemic, it’s that nothing remains consistent. OSHA withdrew its COVID-19 vaccination or testing emergency temporary standard (ETS) applicable to private businesses with 100 or more employees in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. However, the agency will pursue a more tailored, permanent standard applicable to health care. To stay up to date with changing pandemic policy and safety protocols, Builders’ publishes a COVID-19 updates newsletter weekly. With Builders’ weekly COVID-19 Updates email, you'll get the latest information regarding the pandemic, including: Developments regarding government vaccination and testing requirements. Updates on the status of pandemic-related litigation. The latest guidance regarding quarantine and isolation. Local orders related to the pandemic. To see the latest pandemic updates, visit the COVID-19 Action Center at www.buildersassociation.com, or reach out to me directly to find out how you can get the COVID-19 updates newsletter delivered straight to your inbox!

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO