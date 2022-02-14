Black Star Network Announces Launch of New Shows

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Guthrie Theater has announced new dates for their upcoming production of “A Raisin in the Sun” after it was canceled last month due to COVID-19. Originally scheduled to open in January, the theater postponed the shows due to cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated members of the company. The theater will begin show previews on April 30 and open on May 6 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. Tickets start at $15 for preview performances, and other performances range from $26 to $80. Last December, the theater canceled the last remaining “A Christmas Carol” performances around the holiday, due to “multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of our cast and staff.” The theater halted performances for 18 months at the beginning of the pandemic, which officials say resulted in the loss of $28 million in revenue. The theater was also forced to lay off 80% of its staff. For more information on tickets, visit their website.

