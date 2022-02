Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his second straight National Football League Most Valuable Player award Thursday night, the fourth of his career. Amazingly he really wasn’t in the conversation until late in the season. Especially not after the Packers got shellacked 38-3 by the Saints in the first game. In fact it wasn’t until the 12th week that Rodgers cracked the top five and stayed there according to betwayinsider’s week-by-week breakdown of the MVP odds.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO